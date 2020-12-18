Kerala: Noted critic M Leelavathy bags this year's ONV literary award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted critic M Leelavathy has been selected for this year's ONV literary award.

The award jury observed that Leelavathy, with her clear and creative style, stands out in the literary criticism genre in Malayalam literature. She had made noted contributions as a teacher, poet, biographer, and translator, it said.

The award comprises a statue, a citation, and a purse of Rs three lakh. ONV Cultural Academy chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan informed that the award will be presented at her home in Kochi.

Leelavathy's important works include 'Varnaraji', 'Amruthamashnuthe', 'Malayala Kavitha Sahithya Charithram', 'Adipraroopangal Sahithyathil', 'Appuvinte Anweshanam', 'Navatharangam' and a translation of Valmiki Ramayana.

This is the fourth edition of the award and previous winners were Sugathakumari, MT Vasudevan Nair, and Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri.