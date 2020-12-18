STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakaran calls for top-deck Cong shuffle

A complete party restructuring must be done ahead of the assembly election, he told reporters here on Thursday.

Published: 18th December 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran

KPCC Working President K Sudhakaran (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Blaming  the party leadership for the humiliating drubbing in the local body election, KPCC working president K Sudhakaran said there should be change at the top to save the party’s prospects in the state. “The people have no trust in the leadership and a change is inevitable. Those who are leading the party have no commanding power over the rank and file in the party,” he said. 

A complete party restructuring must be done ahead of the assembly election, he told reporters here on Thursday. “The party doesn’t have the organisational structure to take on the LDF and the NDA in the assembly elections.

During the campaigning for the local body election, the UDF failed to expose the misgovernance of the LDF,” he said while analysing the reason for the defeat. The top leaders do not connect with the masses and that is a big problem, he said. “Under the present circumstances, I do not want to continue as the working president of KPCC anymore. I will inform this to the high command,” said Sudhakaran. 

K Sudhakaran Congress Kerala
