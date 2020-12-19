Guruvayur Devaswom’s decision to hand over R5 cr to CMDRF illegal: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday held that the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee (GDMC) has no power to contribute amounts from the Devaswom fund either to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) or to any other government agencies under the provision of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act.

“All the properties, including movable and immovable properties and money, dedicated to or endowed in the name of Lord Guruvayurappan or any property acquired in any manner by Guruvayur Devaswom shall vest in the idol of Lord Guruvayurappa, consecrated in Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayur,” held the Bench.

The Bench comprising Justice A Hariprasad, Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice M R Anitha passed the verdict on a petition filed by RV Babu, general secretary, Hindu Aikya Vedi Kerala, A Nagesh, BJP Thrissur district president, Bijesh Kumar, general secretary, Guruvayur Kshetra Raksha Samithi and others challenging the decision to contribute Rs 5 crore to CMDRF.

The Bench made it clear that the GDMC is bound to administer, control and manage all properties belonging to Guruvayur Devaswom and their status is that of a ‘trustee’. The GDMC being the trustee for managing Devaswom properties is legally bound to perform its duties with utmost care and caution. The court held that the GDMC cannot delegate its powers and duties to any other person.