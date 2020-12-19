‘High On Music Getaway' is coming to Munnar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Music gives an instant ‘high’ at any point in time. Over the lockdown, musicians and music enthusiasts missed that ‘high’, as there were no live concerts. Now, some have decided to go ahead as ‘the show must go on’. ‘High On Music Getaway’, organised by Wonderwall Media, is all set to provide the live experience this weekend at Ecotones Camps Private Limited, Munnar.

The concert features playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar, fusion singer Arya Dhayal, and Harish Sivaramakrishnan of ‘Agam’ band fame. It initially began as a video series with Sithara rendering the popular ‘Chayappattu’.

“The live concert series will be a blend of music, nature conservation, and travel. We have limited the audience to 50. It is a kind of ‘getaway’ for the singers,” said Sumesh Lal, founder, Wonderwall Media. “It will be an adventure treat for the audience as we are offering activities such as nature trail, photography, bird watching, village tour, and a high-range cuisine to supplement the music,” he said.

An avid performer, Sithara said she’s elated to be part of the concert. “Performing with my band on stage is always special. Also, two talented musicians like Harish and Arya are part of the concert.I can’t wait,” said Sithara.