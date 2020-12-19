STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘High On Music Getaway' is coming to Munnar

High On Music Getaway’, organised by Wonderwall Media, is all set to provide the live experience this weekend at Ecotones Camps Private Limited, Munnar. 

Published: 19th December 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Music gives an instant ‘high’ at any point in time. Over the lockdown, musicians and music enthusiasts missed that ‘high’, as there were no live concerts. Now, some have decided to go ahead as ‘the show must go on’. ‘High On Music Getaway’, organised by Wonderwall Media, is all set to provide the live experience this weekend at Ecotones Camps Private Limited, Munnar. 

The concert features playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar, fusion singer Arya Dhayal, and Harish Sivaramakrishnan of ‘Agam’ band fame. It initially began as a video series with Sithara rendering the popular ‘Chayappattu’.

“The live concert series will be a blend of music, nature conservation, and travel. We have limited the audience to 50. It is a kind of  ‘getaway’ for the singers,” said Sumesh Lal, founder, Wonderwall Media. “It will be an adventure treat for the audience as we are offering activities such as nature trail, photography, bird watching, village tour, and a high-range cuisine to supplement the music,” he said. 

An avid performer, Sithara said she’s elated to be part of the concert. “Performing with my band on stage is always special. Also, two talented musicians like Harish and Arya are part of the concert.I can’t wait,” said Sithara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High On Music Getaway Wonderwall Media
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp