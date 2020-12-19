STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala civic body polls: Young turks prove their mettle in seniors’ game

Published: 19th December 2020 03:46 AM

LDF workers celebrating their victory in local body polls in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

LDF workers celebrating their victory in local body polls in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla/Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE: Elections are no longer a seniors’ game. Understanding this, almost every party fielded youngsters — some as young as 21 — in the local body elections. And it paid off with several first-time candidates emerging victorious in local bodies across the state. The elections saw 44 SFI members and 10 AISF members contesting on LDF tickets, of whom 22 and 10 won, respectively. 

Of the 94 KSU candidates who contested on UDF tickets, 39 emerged victorious. Though the IUML, Welfare Party of India and others also fielded candidates from their respective students’ wings, not many could make their mark.

“All our members who contested are either pursuing higher studies or recently graduated from colleges,” said SFI state secretary Sachin. Of the 22 SFI members who won, eight are SFI state committee members.

Sources in the SFI said it is projected that at least two of the winners might bag the coveted mayor posts. “The final decision will be taken by the party,” a source said.SFI’s Reshma Maria Roy, 21, became a first-time councillor this time, wresting the Oottupara ward of Aruvappulam panchayat in Pathanamthitta from UDF.

“I am happy and satisfied that I could capture a traditional UDF seat. Congress had been winning the seat for 15 years. Being able to dislodge them at such a young age makes me happy,” said Reshma who won with a margin of 74 votes.

SFI state committee member Pavithra U, 25, who also found her name in the honour roll after winning from Thirumullavaram division of Kollam Corporation, said her age proved an advantage. “People believe youngsters have a different perspective. I plan to prove them right,” she said. She said her vision for the division, which has a lot of tourism potential, wooed voters. 

“Once tourism is developed, employment opportunities for people in the area will increase,” said Pavithra. 
KSU state general secretary Subin Mathew, 28, who won from Keezhoor division of Kaduthuruthy block panchayat, said he was very satisfied with the results. “I was expecting a majority of 1,600 votes. I never imagined I would win by a margin of over 2,000 votes,” he said.

