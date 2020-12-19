Poll debacle: Senior Congressmen resign from posts

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In the wake of the dismal performance of the UDF in Nilambur municipality, senior Congress leaders in the area have resigned from their posts. The municipality had been ruled by the UDF for the past 20 years. DCC vice-president C Babu Mohanakkuruppu and block Congress president A Gopinath submitted their resignations taking responsibility for the Front’s defeat. The LDF secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the municipality.

All the nine candidates put up by the IUML lost in the municipality. The municipality is the only one in the district where the IUML has no representation. The meeting of the IUML leaders to review the election results will deliberate over the setback.

KPCC general secretary V S Joy said the incident in which the expired flood relief kits, bought by utilising Rahul Gandhi’s MP fund, were distributed among people might have influenced the public to vote out the UDF leaders in the municipality. He added that the report stating that Congress workers helped the CPM candidates win against the IUML candidates is baseless.