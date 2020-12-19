Welfare measures did trick, LDF looks to stay in power

By Express News Service

Buoyed by the local body poll success, the CPM secretariat and LDF state committee, which both met here on Friday, observed the Left’s chances of continuing in office have improved. The Left front observed that the welfare initiates by the government including service pensions, free food kit and Covid-related measures played a major role in the poll success. The government is likely to continue with the free-kit scheme till the Covid crisis prolongs.

To set the tone for the assembly elections, which is only months away, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will embark on a tour of the state on Tuesday. The CM will interact with prominent personalities from different fields and collect their opinions and suggestions on development which would be included in the LDF poll manifesto.

“The tour is aimed at shaping the Left front’s perspective on the state’s future development,” said CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. The Left leadership was of the view that the government was able to overcome all allegations “raised with malicious political intents”. “It was a political verdict. That’s why people voted in favour of the Left and rejected such allegations as baseless,” said a senior leader.

BJP’s growth

The CPM views the growth of BJP in urban areas seriously. “In Kerala’s social scenario it’s not easy for the saffron party to make roots. The flow of votes from the UDF to the BJP is a serious development,” said a party official

Communalism

The meeting observed the people rejected the attempts for communal polarisation. The BJP and the UDF were trying to cash in on communal policies