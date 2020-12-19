What went wrong for UDF in Central Travancore?

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The unexpected setback that the UDF suffered in its Central Travancore fortresses, especially in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, in the local body elections has triggered a series of debates in political circles, besides stirring up a hornet’s nest in the Congress as well as the UDF.

Political observers have cited multiple reasons for the debacle, right from a lethargic approach by the leadership and unhealthy interventions by various groups in the Congress at the time of finalising the candidates to a change in the coalition’s communal balance. With the assembly elections less than six months away, the realisation that temporary arrangements will no longer work and that a complete overhaul is required, might be slowly dawning on UDF.

The Jose effect

While there are varied observations over the role played by the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) in LDF’s unprecedented triumph in Kottayam – one of the bastions of the UDF until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections – it is now evident that KC(M) failed to retain the number of seats that it won while with the UDF.

Though LDF wrested the Kottayam district panchayat from UDF with KC(M)’s support, its representation was reduced to the lowest in two-and-a-half decades. Pala municipality was no different, with KC(M) being reduced to just 10 seats this time from 17 in 2015. KC(M) also could not retain Mutholi and Ramapuram, which are part of the Pala assembly constituency, the stronghold of the late K M Mani.

Still, the fact is that a large chunk of the Catholic community, a trusted vote base of UDF, stood by Jose. In other words, Jose emerged as the new leader of the community filling the vacuum created by his father’s death. This obviously helped LDF in making inroads into the Christian-dominated vote base in Central Travancore.

Cold shoulder by minority communities

The distancing of minority communities, especially Catholics, was one of the major reasons for UDF’s setback, as was evident from its loss of votes in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta. Also, the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church, which placed its trust in the state government in the Church dispute, lent wholehearted support to LDF.

The two factors played a major role in LDF’s triumph in UDF bastions like Puthuppally, Kaduthuruthy, Pala, Changanassery and Kanjirappally assembly constituencies. According to some Congress leaders, the controversies over UDF’s understanding with the Welfare Party forced minority communities and upper caste Hindus to distance themselves from the front. The Church hierarchy is also learnt to have been completely disappointed with the current UDF leadership.

Some Congress leaders admitted this in private. “The Church is dissatisfied with the non-existence of strong Catholic representation at Congress’ helm. It was also not ready to trust the current leadership,” said a Congress leader requesting anonymity.While state politics is concentrating on the pro-BJP and anti-BJP binary, UDF has failed miserably in gaining the support of the anti-BJP vote base.