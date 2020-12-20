False campaign on forward class quota helped LDF gain in LSG polls: IUML

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: After the UDF faced a setback in the local body elections, IUML, the second-largest partner in the front, has asked the Congress to take up responsibility for the average performance shown in the recently concluded local body elections. The high-powered committee of the IUML also asked Congress leaders to rectify mistakes to make progress in upcoming assembly elections.

However, some IUML leaders in Malappuram are of the view that the campaign that the IUML was against the 10 per cent reservation for forward communities should also be considered as a reason for the UDF losing traditional vote banks, including Christian minorities and Nair community. They also said that Jose K Mani’s entry into the LDF added fuel to the consolidation in favour of the Left.

“IUML had never taken a stand against the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in forward classes. But, our rivals successfully led a campaign that the League was against quota for economically weaker sections among forward communities. The fact is that the IUML only resisted the move to deny reservation benefits to backward classes in the name of 10 per cent reservation for forward communities.

They deliberately spearheaded such a false campaign which helped the LDF earn more votes from Christians, especially in Central Travancore area and from Nair community. Jose K Mani also influenced voters, but it is not the only factor that helped the LDF,” said an IUML MLA from the district.While political analysts maintained that the dominance of the IUML in the UDF might have reduced the popularity of UDF among Christian and Nair communities, the League leaders are of the view that the Congress leadership failed to take a strong stand on deciding candidates for the election.

“The League leadership had declared that it would not allow candidates who had contested in the local body elections thrice - to contest again. The League leadership firmly implemented the decision. “However, the Congress leadership failed to field good candidates in some places because of factionalism within the party. The differences among Congress senior leaders on a number of issues related to election also reflected in the poor performance of the UDF in the election,” said a senior IUML leader from the district on condition of anonymity.