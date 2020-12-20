Civic body polls: KK Shailaja cites flouting of COVID-19 protocol 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confirming the worst fears of medical experts, Health Minister KK Shailaja has admitted that COVID-19 cases may spike in the state after disease prevention protocol was flouted during the local body elections. The dire prognosis comes at a time when the state is heading for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The guidelines issued as part of the local body polls had highlighted that congregation must be avoided at all circumstances. But small and large gatherings were formed throughout the state. The very thought that COVID threat is over along with the election might prove fatal,” said Shailaja.

“The government might have eased the restrictions. But people must impose self-restriction to prevent any exposure to the virus. Also children, elderly and other vulnerable groups should practise reverse quarantine strictly,” the minister cautioned.The health department, meanwhile, has asked people who took part in the election campaigning to stay guarded and undergo testing if in doubt.

‘Take extra care in next two weeks’

Those who came in close contact with campaigners should also be wary, the department said in a special alert. Considering the possible spike in positive cases, the department has asked people to take extra care in the next two weeks.Though the health department is preparing itself to deal with the projected spike, hospitals will get overwhelmed and the health infrastructure will be on the brink of collapse if the caseload extends beyond expectation, Shailaja said.Suspecting an exponential rise in COVID cases, the department had decided to further strengthen the services provided by the telemedicine platform e-Sanjeevani.

The platform, which provides free medical consultation also offers OP service to COVID patients and recovered persons.