CII report on migrant labour job mapping survey in Kerala out

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A report by CII on 'Migrant Labour Job Mapping Survey' on 150 companies on demand and supply projections of migrant labour in different industry sectors in Kerala during and post COVID has brought to light major challenges faced by employers on employing migrant workers.

The report, prepared by CII Kerala HR & IR panel, revealed the major challenges faced by the employers on account of employing migrant labourers. They are absenteeism, inconsistency in job, skill levels, going back to native place in an unplanned manner, affordability and health and hygiene factors.

A release here said that the report will be made available to government, industry associations and organisations to help them take an informed decision regarding the "redeployment and skilling of migrant Labours".

"The objective of the report is demand and supply projections of migrant labour in different industry sectors in Kerala during and post COVID, reskilling and upskilling requirement of migrant labourers for redeployment; and outlining the interventions required by government and private sector for the redeployment of migrant labour in the state," the release said.

MS Unnikrishnan, chairman, CII National Committee on Industrial Relations and Chief Executive Officer, IIT Bombay Monash Research Academy, Mumbai, who released the report, stressed the need for upskilling and reskilling of existing workforce is required in present times.