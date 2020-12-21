Kerala government panel to suggest PPP model to set up COVID-19 vaccine production units

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The five-member committee formed by the government to explore the possibility of developing a vaccine against COVID-19 has concluded that it is impractical at this stage.

However, it will recommend to set up vaccine manufacturing units on public-private partnership (PPP) model with the manufactures of the vaccine candidates that are in trial phase. On November 16, the state constituted a five-member committee to explore possibilities of collaborations for vaccine production and having a vaccine development unit, including protein-based biologicals like enzymes and cancer drugs.

"There are some practical difficulties. The vaccine is the need of the hour. For developing it, painstaking research efforts, resources and funds are required. Most importantly, it will take time," said a member of the committee.

On collaborative efforts, the member said big pharmaceutical companies developed the leading vaccine candidates and persuading them to set up production units in the state is a herculean task.

"Convincing them requires efforts from the chief minister. It also remains doubtful whether such companies will make efforts to set up production units at their own cost. If they are unenthusiastic, setting up facilities on PPP model will have to be explored," added the member.

As per sources, a few days ago, the committee decided to prepare an agenda for making a firm proposal based on the need for setting up an effective manufacturing facility for biologicals.

Meanwhile, the committee, which will submit its report to the government, will highlight the possibility of having a PPP and bringing in institutions like the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Institute of Advanced Virology and State Public Health Lab for vaccine production.

Earlier, while forming the committee, health department officials said that it would hold talks with pharmaceutical companies, which have claimed to have developed vaccines for making use of their manufacturing licence to set up production units. The companies under consideration are Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila.

Following some talks with Bharat Biotech and their letter on September 15, the chief minister chaired a meeting on vaccine trials and a five-member committee was constituted with T Jacob John, former head of the departments of clinical virology and microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, as its chairman.

Test positivity rate climbing again in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Triggering concerns, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the state has started to climb. The TPR recorded on Sunday stood at 10.6 per cent while it was 10.49 per cent on Saturday and 10.02 per cent on Friday.

The samples processed were 53,858. The day recorded 5,711 new cases and 4,471 recoveries. The deaths that were confirmed as due to coronavirus were 30. This is for the seventh time in the month that the Covid deaths have touched 30 or more.

Seven test positve at Sabarimala

SABARIMALA: Seven persons tested positive in the COVID-19 test camp for government employees, Devaswom staff and hotel workers here on Saturday. The patients were immediately sent to Covid hospitals in their native places after contacting the health authorities concerned. The rapid antigen tests are conducted for the second time in Sabarimala.

COVID -ve certificate must for Sabarimala pilgrims from December 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From December 26, Covid-negative test certificates will be made mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims. The pilgrim should undergo an RT-PCR test and obtain the certificate 48 hours prior to the visit, Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu has said. The Makaravilakku festival will be held from December 31 to January 19, 2021. Those who arrive without an RT-PCR certificate will not be allowed entry, Vasu said in a statement.