Kerala: State Congress vice-president Sooranad Rajasekharan new victim of 'poster protest'

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A day after posters calling District Congress Committee (DCC) president Bindu Krishna 'a BJP agent' appeared outside the DCC office in Kollam, another set of posters targeting KPCC vice-president Sooranad Rajasekharan appeared on Sunday within the corporation limits, where the Congress party had suffered a major defeat.

Alleging that he was an RSS recruiting agent and his links with the Hindutva organisation was the reason for the UDF's poll debacle, the posters called for the "expulsion of Rajasekharan, who sold the Congress party to RSS". On Saturday, posters against Bindu Krishna had referred to her as the 'queen of payments' (alleging that she sold seats to BJP) and the 'enemy of the Congress', and sought her ouster from the DCC president post.

The posters, pasted by an anonymous person or group during midnight, were put up under the name 'Save Congress, Kollam'. According to a party source, internal issues in Kollam’s ‘I’ group may have led to the poster protest. Rajasekharan, however, refuted the claim that unhappy Congress workers had put up the posters, and alleged that someone else was doing this to defame the party’s image.

Bindu reacts

I have never engaged in any activity that could harm the party on purpose. Those within the party are equally responsible for its growth and failure. We’ll study the situation in detail and make the changes required to move forward, Bindu Krishna said on FB.