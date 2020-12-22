STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan begins 'Kerala Parayadanam' programme from Kollam

The mission organised by Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan commenced from Kollam and is expected to end in Alappuzha on December 30.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives in Kollam to attend Kerala Paryadanam. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives in Kollam to attend Kerala Paryadanam. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/PATHANMTHITTA : The government will continue to focus on development in the state ensuring excellence with a stress on social justice, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking here during the launch of 'Kerala Paryadanam', the state-wide tour, on Tuesday, following LDF's thumping victory in the recently concluded local body elections. On the first day of his tour,  he visited Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts. 

In Kollam, Pinarayi held discussions with eminent persons from various fields such as education, health and cashew, religious leaders and industrialists who put forward their suggestions. Pinarayi said four missions implemented across the state were the beginning of Nava Kerala Mission.

"Two-and-a-half lakh houses have been completed through LIFE Mission. Our children are studying in schools of international standards. The government's Aardram project has made a huge leap in the health sector. It helped us put up a strong fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In four-and-a-half years, changes were brought in making the name of Haritha Keralam Mission meaningful," he said, while affirming that further changes would be made in higher education and health sectors. 

"Our experience in the past created an impression that nothing was possible in Kerala. Even when the world recognised the talent of Malayalis, our problem was that we failed to utilise it in developing our own state. But this government has proved the worth of Malayalis. We implemented projects that were dismissed by many as impossible," he said.

During his discussions with select audience in Pathanamthitta, Pinarayi said state now has an investment-friendly environment. The government has introduced a three-year licence for small businesses, said Pinarayi. “Many, world-class companies came to Kerala and invested their money in many projects. Most of the promises made by the LDF in the manifesto have been fulfilled.”  

The government has liberalised the licencing system by giving clearances for new industrial units in a month’s time, he said. For this the government brought in seven amendments to relevant laws,he said. The successful launch of LNG terminal is the ample proof of the government’s determination, Pinarayi said.

Nair Service Society boycotts CM's event

The Nair Service Society (NSS) boycotted the CM’s programme. NSS Kollam taluk union president did not attend the function. He said the NSS is staying away as the government is not favourable towards the demands put forth by the organisation.

The NSS alleged the government has failed to implement reservation for forward communities. It also opposed the government’s policy of not declaring Mannam Jayanti as a holiday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kollam Kerala government Kerala Local BodyPolls 2020 Kerala local body elections Kerala Paryadanam
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp