CM Pinarayi Vijayan begins 'Kerala Parayadanam' programme from Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/PATHANMTHITTA : The government will continue to focus on development in the state ensuring excellence with a stress on social justice, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking here during the launch of 'Kerala Paryadanam', the state-wide tour, on Tuesday, following LDF's thumping victory in the recently concluded local body elections. On the first day of his tour, he visited Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

In Kollam, Pinarayi held discussions with eminent persons from various fields such as education, health and cashew, religious leaders and industrialists who put forward their suggestions. Pinarayi said four missions implemented across the state were the beginning of Nava Kerala Mission.

"Two-and-a-half lakh houses have been completed through LIFE Mission. Our children are studying in schools of international standards. The government's Aardram project has made a huge leap in the health sector. It helped us put up a strong fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In four-and-a-half years, changes were brought in making the name of Haritha Keralam Mission meaningful," he said, while affirming that further changes would be made in higher education and health sectors.

"Our experience in the past created an impression that nothing was possible in Kerala. Even when the world recognised the talent of Malayalis, our problem was that we failed to utilise it in developing our own state. But this government has proved the worth of Malayalis. We implemented projects that were dismissed by many as impossible," he said.

During his discussions with select audience in Pathanamthitta, Pinarayi said state now has an investment-friendly environment. The government has introduced a three-year licence for small businesses, said Pinarayi. “Many, world-class companies came to Kerala and invested their money in many projects. Most of the promises made by the LDF in the manifesto have been fulfilled.”

The government has liberalised the licencing system by giving clearances for new industrial units in a month’s time, he said. For this the government brought in seven amendments to relevant laws,he said. The successful launch of LNG terminal is the ample proof of the government’s determination, Pinarayi said.

Nair Service Society boycotts CM's event

The Nair Service Society (NSS) boycotted the CM’s programme. NSS Kollam taluk union president did not attend the function. He said the NSS is staying away as the government is not favourable towards the demands put forth by the organisation.

The NSS alleged the government has failed to implement reservation for forward communities. It also opposed the government’s policy of not declaring Mannam Jayanti as a holiday.