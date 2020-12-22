Kerala minister Kadakampally Surendran's wife entered nalambalam: Guruvayur Devaswom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Guruvayur Devaswom Management Committee (GDMC) has admitted before the Kerala High Court that Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran's wife and two others entered the nalambalam of the Guruvayur Temple.

The darshan, on November 26, was performed complying strictly with the Covid protocol and by observing social distancing, GDMC said. T Breeja Kumari, administrator, Guruvayur Devaswom, filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by A Nagesh, BJP state secretary, seeking to register a case in that regard and to seize the unedited CCTV footage.

The affidavit stated that, in a meeting held on November 24, it was resolved to permit the devotees to enter the nalambalam from December 1. "The minister’s wife had requested the chairman and two members of the GDMC to permit her to enter the nalambalam to view nirmalyam. She made the request as she is suffering from several ailments and would not be in a position to visit the temple in the near future," the affidavit said.

"The request was considered by the chairman and two members of the GDMC. They permitted the entry of the minister's wife and two others to the nalambalam subject to ratification in the committee meeting and it was ratified in the meeting of the GDMC held on December 15. The Guruvayur Devaswom Commissioner, along with his wife, was present in the nalambalam on that day," it added.