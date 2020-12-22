STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New coronavirus variant dashes aviation hopes, upsets non-resident Keralites' plans

A senior official with the Air India Express said that Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait have suspended all flights, including to India.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

An Air India flight takes off (File photo | Reuters)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of India deciding to ban flights to and from the United Kingdom after a more infectious and "out of control" coronavirus variant was detected there, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait have decided to suspend all flights, including to India.

The development is a huge blow to non-resident Keralites, upsetting their plans to reach the state during Christmas and New Year. During the lockdown, when NORKARoots started the registration for UK expatriates to come home under the Vande Bharat Mission, as many as 3,813 persons registered.

But many more queued up and 8,108 expatriates finally made use of the opportunity to return from the UK.

The emergence of the new coronavirus variant is set to pour cold water on the hopes of airlines operating from the state.

Oman decided to close down its land, air and sea borders starting Tuesday, while Saudi and Kuwait have suspended all international flights for two weeks from Monday night.

A senior official with the Air India Express told The New Indian Express the new development is worrying for airline companies in many respects. 

"The new development comes at a time when airline companies have been slowly returning to their feet after a low. Airlines were able to operate as many as 750 flights to six countries last month, which is around half the aircraft utilisation of companies compared to pre-COVID times. Should the situation worsen, it would have a cascading effect on other countries with which India has entered into air-bubble agreements," the official said. 

The travel ban will also affect the job prospects of thousands of Keralities.

The travel restrictions came into effect in the light of the new virus variant which is said to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible, but there is no evidence that it is deadlier.

Experts have said that there is also no evidence to suggest that it reacts differently to vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Non Resident Keralites COVID19 Coronavirus New COVID strain Air India Express
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp