STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TNIE Expressions | South Indian writing is truly global: Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Khan said that though we have been forced into loneliness due to the pandemic, it is in solitude that imagination thrives.

Published: 22nd December 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

When one considers the range, volume and tone of the literature from South India, we realise the extent to which they have contributed, and continue to strengthen literature.

Thus, it would be appropriate to say that the literature emanating from South India is essentially pan-Indian or even global in its nature and outreach, said Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan and indeed, what better words could serve as the opening keynote address to The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020.

Being live-streamed from December 21 to 24, this lit fest brings together over 32 South Indian authors for 14 invigorating sessions. 

While introducing the Governor, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla recounts how this year, after taking the Odisha Literary Fest online, the aim was to do the same with DakLF 2020.

After all, "COVID has held the world at ransom for over a year now and for many of us, words have been a solace," he said. 

Khan took a moment to caution against literature getting watered down as propaganda. "There is no limit to a writer’s freedom -- they should decide where their own freedom ends," said the 69-year-old.

He also said that though we have been forced into loneliness due to the pandemic, it is in solitude that imagination thrives.

"The aim of literature is the good of the world. Its purpose is not just to reflect the world, but to redeem it. It is not to mirror what is visible to the eye but to recreate the experience. Solitude enables the writer to glimpse the vision, clothe it with sensitivity and shape it into words," he said.

The Governor concluded by quoting Tagore, "He has articulated the importance of a refusal to surrender the dignity of intellect into the keeping of others. The idea of Bharat needs to reveal itself through the literature of various languages."

"We should be able to freely discuss the idea of Bharat without being offended by divergent views. I say this because our perspectives on global narratives are essentially Indian, whether they come from the South, East, West or North," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 South Indian writing
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp