STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Couldn't write it off as a perfect murder: Ex-judge who rejected CBI report on Sr Abhaya murder

Former Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate PD Sarangadharan said the CBI report had termed it as a murder but said the culprits could not be traced.

Published: 23rd December 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Journalists waiting outside the Vanchiyoor Court for the verdict on Sister Abhaya case

Journalists waiting outside the Vanchiyoor Court for the verdict on Sister Abhaya case. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  "I couldn’t write it off as a perfect crime that left no room for any clinching evidence. It was a simple murder case which could be cracked by any efficient Kerala Police officer. That was the reason why I had rejected the closure report stating that the accused couldn’t be traced," said PD Sarangadharan, former Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, who rejected the CBI's report in 2007. 

In fact, Abhaya murder had garnered limelight due to the several attempts made to cover up and sabotage the course of investigation. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sarangadharan recalled that it was a TNIE report that played a crucial role in keeping alive the Abhaya case in public memory and social consciousness. 

In fact, it was the rejection by three former magistrates - KK Utharan and Antony Moraes being the other two - that had finally got the course of investigation in the Abhaya case moving in the right direction. Attempts by different investigation officers to wind up the case at different points in time proved futile, thanks to these magistrates.

Sarangadharan said the CBI report had termed it as a murder but said the culprits could not be traced. "I didn’t think it was a murder case that could not be solved. The murder happened inside a convent hostel with a boundary wall, not in a deserted place or inside a forest. Such a closure report was hence unacceptable," he said.

Sarangadharan also got some crucial evidence regarding the case. He got an anonymous letter mentioning that Sr Abhaya’s samples were tampered with. The letter was handed over to the then CBI SP.  “Later, a report by B Sreejan appeared in TNIE, which generated lot of discussion about Abhaya murder among the masses. In fact, TNIE played a crucial role in keeping the case and related discussions alive in public memory,” he said. Such developments proved crucial to the case, he added.

Later when the CBI filed its progress report before the High Court, Justice V Ramkumar also directed that the case should not be left unsolved. “Looking at the Crime Diary, it was evident that it was a simple case of murder. Pious X Convent has a compound wall. Not many can enter. There were four dogs present on the ground. Naturally, if a stranger had entered, they would know.

The fact that no such out-of-the-way developments were reported shows that it was committed by someone known to the inmates. That is why I refused to write it off as a perfect murder that could not be solved,” he said. Sarangadharan, who retired from judicial service in 2017, is now practising at the Kerala High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sr Abhaya murder case PD Sarangadharan Kerala nun murder
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp