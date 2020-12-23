STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ganja finds its way to Kerala in bulk

It looks like ganja being cultivated illegally in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha borders yielded a  bumper harvest this year.

Published: 23rd December 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: It looks like ganja being cultivated illegally in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha borders yielded a bumper harvest this year. Enforcement agencies in Kerala are concerned about the increasing demand for the contraband during the Christmas-New Year season. Seizures of ganja in bulk quantities are being reported from across the state, though interstate travel is yet to be fully open.

According to a top excise official, the post-lockdown period is witnessing a surplus of ganja being smuggled to the state. More ganja farms sprung up during lockdown as enforcement activities reduced during the pandemic. Now, with borders opened, ganja is being smuggled in huge quantities to tap demand during December festivities. 

"In the last two to three months, we have had several cases in which over 100 kg of ganja was seized from a single place. As New Year and Christmas are nearing, we have information that  interstate lorries carrying vegetables and other essential goods are also being used to smuggle ganja in bulk quantities. Checking has been intensified at border check posts. Considering the quantity of seizures made across India, we believe it was a bumper harvest for ganja farmers this year," said an excise official.

As per excise data, 2,674kg of ganja was seized by the department till October this year. Interestingly, throughout 2019, the department seized only 2,796kg -- a number which indicates the effect lockdown has had on drug sales. In Ernakulam district, 116kg of ganja was seized till October this year compared to 202kg last year. 

However, the number of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases has come down in Kerala as well as in Ernakulam district. As per excise data, as many as 7,099 NDPS cases were registered in Kerala in 2019. Till October this year, only 2,786 have been reported. In Ernakulam, district excise officials registered 755 NDPS cases last year compared to 320 cases registered till October this year. 

"NDPS cases came down during the lockdown. From April to July, only 453 NDPS cases were registered. Similarly, in Ernakulam, from April to July, only 57 NDPS cases were registered. However, with Christmas and New Year coming up, we are expecting an increase in the number of cases in the next couple of months. However, enforcement activities are in full swing to ensure smuggling routes are intercepted and culprits nabbed," an excise official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also on high alert about the increasing flow of ganja to Kerala. An official in NCB said that they are coordinating with state agencies including the police and excise to ensure effective mechanisms are being put in place to curb the drug flow. 

Ganja seizure in Kerala by excise dept

  • 2019 : 2,719 kgs

  • 2020 (till October) : 2,674 kg

In Ernakulam

  • 2019 : 202 kg

  • 2020 (till October) : 116 kg

NDPS cases registered by Excise in Kerala

  • 2019 : 7,099
  • 2020 (till October) : 2,786

NDPS cases in Ernakulam

  • 2019 : 755

  • 2020 (till October) : 116

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala excise department Kerala drug enforcement Kerala NDPS cases Narcotics Control Bureau
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp