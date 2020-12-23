Ganja finds its way to Kerala in bulk

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It looks like ganja being cultivated illegally in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha borders yielded a bumper harvest this year. Enforcement agencies in Kerala are concerned about the increasing demand for the contraband during the Christmas-New Year season. Seizures of ganja in bulk quantities are being reported from across the state, though interstate travel is yet to be fully open.

According to a top excise official, the post-lockdown period is witnessing a surplus of ganja being smuggled to the state. More ganja farms sprung up during lockdown as enforcement activities reduced during the pandemic. Now, with borders opened, ganja is being smuggled in huge quantities to tap demand during December festivities.

"In the last two to three months, we have had several cases in which over 100 kg of ganja was seized from a single place. As New Year and Christmas are nearing, we have information that interstate lorries carrying vegetables and other essential goods are also being used to smuggle ganja in bulk quantities. Checking has been intensified at border check posts. Considering the quantity of seizures made across India, we believe it was a bumper harvest for ganja farmers this year," said an excise official.

As per excise data, 2,674kg of ganja was seized by the department till October this year. Interestingly, throughout 2019, the department seized only 2,796kg -- a number which indicates the effect lockdown has had on drug sales. In Ernakulam district, 116kg of ganja was seized till October this year compared to 202kg last year.

However, the number of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases has come down in Kerala as well as in Ernakulam district. As per excise data, as many as 7,099 NDPS cases were registered in Kerala in 2019. Till October this year, only 2,786 have been reported. In Ernakulam, district excise officials registered 755 NDPS cases last year compared to 320 cases registered till October this year.

"NDPS cases came down during the lockdown. From April to July, only 453 NDPS cases were registered. Similarly, in Ernakulam, from April to July, only 57 NDPS cases were registered. However, with Christmas and New Year coming up, we are expecting an increase in the number of cases in the next couple of months. However, enforcement activities are in full swing to ensure smuggling routes are intercepted and culprits nabbed," an excise official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also on high alert about the increasing flow of ganja to Kerala. An official in NCB said that they are coordinating with state agencies including the police and excise to ensure effective mechanisms are being put in place to curb the drug flow.

Ganja seizure in Kerala by excise dept

2019 : 2,719 kgs

2020 (till October) : 2,674 kg

In Ernakulam

2019 : 202 kg

2020 (till October) : 116 kg

NDPS cases registered by Excise in Kerala

2019 : 7,099

2020 (till October) : 2,786

NDPS cases in Ernakulam