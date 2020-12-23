Kerala scribe Siddique Kappan's wife seeks CM Pinarayi's intervention for his release from jail

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Reyhanat Siddique, the wife of Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan, has urged CM Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene and ensure the release of her husband who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in October.

The family will also hold a dharna in front of the Secretariat in the first week of January raising the demand. Kappan was arrested on October 5 while he was on his way to Hathras to cover the death of the Dalit girl who was gangraped.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to discredit the Delhi unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), which has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail for Kappan who has been in jail for over two months. The police have asked Kappan to depose that he left for Hatras at the instigation of the CPM and have told him to name any CPM MP," Reyhanat told reporters on Tuesday.