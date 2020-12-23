STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sister Abhaya case: Allegations against priest & nun unbelievable, says church

The Kottayam diocese of the church, however, said it accepted the verdict of the court, which on Wednesday sentenced Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life imprisonment.

Published: 23rd December 2020

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

KOTTAYAM: The Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday termed as 'unbelievable', the allegations against its priest and a nun, convicted of murder by a CBI court in the Sister Abhaya case, as it said they have the right to go for an appeal and prove their 'innocence.

The Kottayam diocese of the church, however, said it accepted the verdict of the court, which on Wednesday sentenced Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life imprisonment, 28 years after Abhaya, an inmate of the church convent, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

"The death of sister Abhaya was sad and unfortunate. The special CBI court has found that she was murdered by Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy and awarded them life imprisonment. The allegations against them are unbelievable. However, we accept the court order. The accused persons have the right to go for an appeal against the order and prove their innocence," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The archdiocese also said it was "sad and sorry over such developments." The court had on Tuesday found the two guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya, who was found dead in a well in St Pius convent in Kottayam in 1992.

Expressing happiness over the judgement, Sister Abhaya Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal said he would not rest until the appeals to be filed by the convicts are rejected by the higher courts.

