STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

How Covid-19 changed lives in all spheres

Wearing a mask became routine while going outside and people started to focus on personal safety and cleanliness.

Published: 24th December 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

The main change took place in the education sector.

The main change took place in the education sector. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a paradigm shift in the way we live. We have to adopt new habits as earlier ‘normals’ have  become obsolete. Studies held following the outbreak pointed out “how the pandemic has forever changed the experience of being a customer, an employee, a citizen and a human”.

Better safe than sorry 
Wearing a mask became routine while going outside and people started to focus on personal safety and cleanliness. People started spending more on purchasing personal safety products like masks, gloves and hand sanitisers. The frequency of hand washing and use of sanitisers for disinfection also increased. 

No ‘band, baaja, baaraat’
With the government limiting attendance in marriages, weddingsa became a less expensive affair. Lavish wedding feasts and parties that were attended by hundreds of people became a thing of the past. Marriages became a more close-knit affair, an event just for family and some dear ones. Even the locations shifted, from expensive auditoriums to the houses of brides and grooms.

Classes  on screens
The main change took place in the education sector. As schools and colleges remained closed, academic activities shifted to online mode. From brick and mortar classrooms, education changed dramatically to e-learning where teaching was undertaken remotely and via digital platforms.  Students attended online classes using mobilephones, tablets, desktops and laptops.

Fewer visits to doctors  and medicine purchases
With schools and other educational institutions remaining closed and people wearing masks and strictly adhering to personal hygiene, there were fewer visits to the doctor for various illnesses, and infections declined. Medical companies reported a fall in sales of paracetamol and antibiotics as there were fewer infections among children due to the fact that they remained at home.

Online shopping 
The Covid outbreak saw online shopping platforms turning ‘kirana’ (general) stores, providing groceries, fruits and other kitchen staples right at the customer’s doorstep. Local supermarkets also launched their apps to offer home delivery. As people shunned crowded malls, markets and shopping stores, online shopping became the norm.

Work from home
Most offices, mainly in IT and those managing back-end operations of various service and industrial sectors, switched to Work From Home (WFH). Nearly 80 per cent of the firms, small and big, started offering the WFH option to employees. Though introduced as a temporary arrangement, many firms have decided to make WFH permanent.

Back to soil
Stuck at home, many started to take up farming as a hobby. People started growing vegetables on available spaces like terrace and backyards. Many took up farming to relax and minimise dependence on vegetables coming from farms in other states which heavily use pesticides and chemical fertilisers.

Private Vehicles get going
The fear of getting infected saw people preferring their own vehicles to public transport. The lockdown, when buses, trains and other public transport modes remained suspended, also led to more people opting for own vehicles. The sale of two-wheelers saw a huge jump in the last six months. Car dealers also registered a spike in sales.

Travelling grounded
The lockdown and fear of Covid spread forced people to stay at home and travel only if necessary. The tourism sector was hit. Rough estimates revealed that nearly 70 per cent of people preferred not to travel, while only three per cent opted to travel to a holiday destination amid the pandemic. 70%people preferred not to travel during pandemic

Mounting ‘home theatres’ 
As cinema halls remained shut, digital platforms changed the collective movie-watching experience. Films were released on OTT (over-the-top) platforms heralding a new movie-viewing culture. Streaming service providers like Amazon Prime and Netflix saw a jump in subscriptions as people stayed indoors. Film making too underwent experimental changes with films like ‘C U Soon’ coming up with a new way of storytelling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • parthasarathy n
    Serum instititute's indegenous vaccine against pneumonia seems to be the best choice as it is more affordable than foreign drugs. It also fulfils the PMs agenda of go local for vocal - Make in India proposal. A number of children would benefit through this immunisation scheme.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp