How Covid-19 changed lives in all spheres

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a paradigm shift in the way we live. We have to adopt new habits as earlier ‘normals’ have become obsolete. Studies held following the outbreak pointed out “how the pandemic has forever changed the experience of being a customer, an employee, a citizen and a human”.

Better safe than sorry

Wearing a mask became routine while going outside and people started to focus on personal safety and cleanliness. People started spending more on purchasing personal safety products like masks, gloves and hand sanitisers. The frequency of hand washing and use of sanitisers for disinfection also increased.

No ‘band, baaja, baaraat’

With the government limiting attendance in marriages, weddingsa became a less expensive affair. Lavish wedding feasts and parties that were attended by hundreds of people became a thing of the past. Marriages became a more close-knit affair, an event just for family and some dear ones. Even the locations shifted, from expensive auditoriums to the houses of brides and grooms.

Classes on screens

The main change took place in the education sector. As schools and colleges remained closed, academic activities shifted to online mode. From brick and mortar classrooms, education changed dramatically to e-learning where teaching was undertaken remotely and via digital platforms. Students attended online classes using mobilephones, tablets, desktops and laptops.

Fewer visits to doctors and medicine purchases

With schools and other educational institutions remaining closed and people wearing masks and strictly adhering to personal hygiene, there were fewer visits to the doctor for various illnesses, and infections declined. Medical companies reported a fall in sales of paracetamol and antibiotics as there were fewer infections among children due to the fact that they remained at home.

Online shopping

The Covid outbreak saw online shopping platforms turning ‘kirana’ (general) stores, providing groceries, fruits and other kitchen staples right at the customer’s doorstep. Local supermarkets also launched their apps to offer home delivery. As people shunned crowded malls, markets and shopping stores, online shopping became the norm.

Work from home

Most offices, mainly in IT and those managing back-end operations of various service and industrial sectors, switched to Work From Home (WFH). Nearly 80 per cent of the firms, small and big, started offering the WFH option to employees. Though introduced as a temporary arrangement, many firms have decided to make WFH permanent.

Back to soil

Stuck at home, many started to take up farming as a hobby. People started growing vegetables on available spaces like terrace and backyards. Many took up farming to relax and minimise dependence on vegetables coming from farms in other states which heavily use pesticides and chemical fertilisers.

Private Vehicles get going

The fear of getting infected saw people preferring their own vehicles to public transport. The lockdown, when buses, trains and other public transport modes remained suspended, also led to more people opting for own vehicles. The sale of two-wheelers saw a huge jump in the last six months. Car dealers also registered a spike in sales.

Travelling grounded

The lockdown and fear of Covid spread forced people to stay at home and travel only if necessary. The tourism sector was hit. Rough estimates revealed that nearly 70 per cent of people preferred not to travel, while only three per cent opted to travel to a holiday destination amid the pandemic. 70%people preferred not to travel during pandemic

Mounting ‘home theatres’

As cinema halls remained shut, digital platforms changed the collective movie-watching experience. Films were released on OTT (over-the-top) platforms heralding a new movie-viewing culture. Streaming service providers like Amazon Prime and Netflix saw a jump in subscriptions as people stayed indoors. Film making too underwent experimental changes with films like ‘C U Soon’ coming up with a new way of storytelling.