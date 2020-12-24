STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More than Rs 100 crore deposited in bank accounts of Popular Front of India, says ED

The ED made this revelation in a report filed at the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi. The report was filed to seek extension of custody of KA Rauf Sheriff.

Published: 24th December 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering by the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its student wing Campus Front of India (CFI) on Thursday said over Rs 100 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of the front in the last few years.

The ED made this revelation in a report filed at the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi. The report was filed to seek extension of custody of KA Rauf Sheriff, a national general secretary of CFI, for three more days.

"The investigation conducted by the ED against PFI has so far revealed that more than 100 crores have been deposited in the bank account of the PFI over the years and a very large part of the same has been deposited in cash. The source and disbursal of these funds is under investigation. Since 2013, PFI has been indulging in various scheduled offences and the money transfers and cash deposits have significantly increased after 2014," the ED report said.

The ED report also claimed that the PFI was involved in anti-CAA protests. "Funds during the period of December 2019 to February 2020 may have been used for this (anti-CAA protest) purpose. In another case of money laundering in the Delhi riots of February 2020 probed by the ED, the role of PFI leaders and office bearers has come to our notice. Several PFI members were also arrested in the Delhi riots case. There is also indication that PFI has links with the recent violence in Bengaluru in which its political wing SDPI has been found involved. PFI has also been involved in various cases in the past in which public order was disturbed and various offences of grave nature were committed by members of the organisation," the report said.

The ED said during the search operation carried out at residences of persons associated with PFI, it has come to light that funds were collected from abroad by the front. "Targets for foreign collection are fixed. PFI members were appointed for collection of these funds. Since these foreign funds are not reflected in the bank accounts of PFI, it is evident that the same have been remitted through hawala or underground channels," the report said.
 
Earlier, the ED had said it was Rauf who funded the travel of four persons including Malayalam journalist Siddique Kappan who were arrested by Uttar Pradesh on the way to Hathras following the gang-rape incident. It was found that the CFI has no bank account and all money for the organisation was routed to Rauf.

In his ICICI Bank account, the ED found Rs 1.35 crores deposited during the 2018-2020 time period. Similarly in his Federal Bank account, a fund of Rs 67 lakhs was traced. In his Axis Bank account, a fund of Rs 20 lakhs was traced. Rauf used the money to procure land and vehicles.

Meanwhile, Rauf, who was produced in the court, said the money in the account came from the import-export business. He said he is a general manager of a trading company in Oman. He complained that he underwent mental torture while being in ED custody. He said ED officials asked him to put his signature on 10 blank sheets of paper and his statement was not properly recorded. ED officials threatened his brother and the agency is trying to link him with persons whom he doesn't know, he said.

The court after hearing the ED counsel and defence counsel decided to extend his custody for three more days. Rauf was intercepted at Thiruvananthapuram airport while attempting to travel abroad early this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Popular Front of India PFI ED Enforcement Directorate Kerala
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp