Sister Abhaya murder case: Knanaya Church expresses 'regret'

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Knanaya Catholic Archeparchy here has come out with an official statement expressing regret and sorrow over the events that led to a situation in which Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sr Sephy were sentenced to life imprisonment in Sr Abhaya murder case.

Though the allegations against them were unbelievable, the archeparchy accepts the court verdict.

“The death of Sr Abhaya, who was a member of the archdiocese, was unfortunate,” said the statement.

​It further said both the priest and the nun have the right to appeal against the CBI Special Court’s ruling and prove their innocence.