STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Attempt at disciplinary action against Sobha Surendran foiled

However, a leader identified with the P K Krishnadas faction warned the state leadership about the consequences of initiating such an action ahead of the crucial assembly election. 

Published: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Kerala vice-president Sobha Surendran

BJP Kerala vice-president Sobha Surendran (Photo| Facebook)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  An attempt by the state leadership to initiate disciplinary action against senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran was thwarted at the party’s core group meeting held in Kochi on Thursday after leaders of other factions expressed their dissent over such a move. It is reliably learnt that a general secretary, close to the official faction, proposed action against Sobha for keeping away from party activities and the election campaign.

However, a leader identified with the P K Krishnadas faction warned the state leadership about the consequences of initiating such an action ahead of the crucial assembly election. 

State ‘prabhari’ (in-charge) C P Radhakrishnan and ‘saha prabhari’ (co-in charge) V Sunil Kumar, who attended the meeting as the central leadership’s representatives, were also of the view that the party’s aim should be to take everyone together. 

“I am very sure Sobha Surendran will be actively participating in the party activities. She will be coming back and working in full swing for the party,” Radhakrishnan said after the core group meeting. According to Radhakrishnan, the party’s state executive will meet in Thrissur on January 11. The state executive meeting is expected to be stormy as many national council members, close to Sobha, will be in attendance and may pose tough questions to the state leadership about the party’s lacklustre performance in the local body polls. 

“We have to strengthen ourselves to face the assembly election which is just five months away. We have already started focusing on that aspect,” Radhakrishnan said, without elaborating further on his assessment of the just-concluded local body elections. The ‘prabhari’ also asserted that the party’s focus was not winning “a few more seats” in the Assembly polls but to dislodge the two fronts and assume power in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sobha Surendran BJP
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp