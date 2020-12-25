STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Fresh cases exceed recoveries in Kerala, 16 more deaths reported

Of the 5397 new cases reported, 4690 were contact cases, 576 were with unknown source of infection, 85 were returnees and 46 were health workers

Published: 25th December 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of passengers for the COVID-19 test

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala exceeded the number of recoveries on Friday with 5397 new cases and only 4506 recoveries. The state also confirmed 16 more deaths adding to the total tally of 2930. The samples processed were 48853.

The cases reported in various districts are Kottayam (599), Kozhikode (588), Ernakulam (586), Pathamamthitta (543), Kollam (494), Malappuram (466), Thrissur (374), Alappuzha (357), Palakkad (303), Thiruvananthapuram (292), Kannur (266), Wayanad (259), Idukki (214) and Kasaragod (56).
 
A total of 7613415 samples have been sent for testing till now. Of the cases reported, 4690 were contact cases, 576 were with unknown source of infection, 85 were returnees and 46 were health workers.  
 
At present, 64028 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

