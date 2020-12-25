COVID-19: Fresh cases exceed recoveries in Kerala, 16 more deaths reported

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala exceeded the number of recoveries on Friday with 5397 new cases and only 4506 recoveries. The state also confirmed 16 more deaths adding to the total tally of 2930. The samples processed were 48853.

The cases reported in various districts are Kottayam (599), Kozhikode (588), Ernakulam (586), Pathamamthitta (543), Kollam (494), Malappuram (466), Thrissur (374), Alappuzha (357), Palakkad (303), Thiruvananthapuram (292), Kannur (266), Wayanad (259), Idukki (214) and Kasaragod (56).



A total of 7613415 samples have been sent for testing till now. Of the cases reported, 4690 were contact cases, 576 were with unknown source of infection, 85 were returnees and 46 were health workers.



At present, 64028 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.