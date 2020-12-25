STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF wants govt to go ahead with Assembly session plan

If the governor refuses to give the go-ahead, the govt will hold talks with Opposition UDF to explore ways to bypass the same

Published: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the cabinet again recommending to the Governor to convene a one-day Assembly session on January 31, the Left front feels that the state government should not go back from its decision this time around. The government is of the view that, if needed, legal options should be explored in this regard.The Left front is of the opinion that the state government should go forward with its decision to convene the session, irrespective of the Governor’s stance.

The LDF government wants to convene the session to pass a resolution against the farm laws. If the governor refuses to give the go-ahead, the government will hold talks with Opposition UDF to explore ways to bypass the same.

“The Governor has no right to turn down a recommendation by the state cabinet to convene the Assembly. He has been acting under pressure from the Centre. Unlike other Governors, he has been vocal about his stance. We have decided that the government should go ahead with the decision to convene the House,” said sources in the CPM.   

The government feels that with the state cabinet re-submitting its recommendation, going by political etiquettes followed in a democracy, the Governor is unlikely to turn it down. “A Governor can use his discretionary powers for Constitutional reasons. We have cancelled the session proposed on January 8 and had recommended to convene this session. It’s the cabinet’s discretion to decide when a session should be held. The Governor need only look at the Constitutional aspects,” pointed out Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

The technicalities pointed out by the Governor have been rejected by the state government. It is of the opinion that the Governor need not worry about the purpose of the session, as it’s the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) which takes a call on that and it is the Legislative Assembly Speaker who is the ultimate authority to decide whether to allow a resolution in the House or not.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Assembly session
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp