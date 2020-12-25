LDF wants govt to go ahead with Assembly session plan

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the cabinet again recommending to the Governor to convene a one-day Assembly session on January 31, the Left front feels that the state government should not go back from its decision this time around. The government is of the view that, if needed, legal options should be explored in this regard.The Left front is of the opinion that the state government should go forward with its decision to convene the session, irrespective of the Governor’s stance.

The LDF government wants to convene the session to pass a resolution against the farm laws. If the governor refuses to give the go-ahead, the government will hold talks with Opposition UDF to explore ways to bypass the same.

“The Governor has no right to turn down a recommendation by the state cabinet to convene the Assembly. He has been acting under pressure from the Centre. Unlike other Governors, he has been vocal about his stance. We have decided that the government should go ahead with the decision to convene the House,” said sources in the CPM.

The government feels that with the state cabinet re-submitting its recommendation, going by political etiquettes followed in a democracy, the Governor is unlikely to turn it down. “A Governor can use his discretionary powers for Constitutional reasons. We have cancelled the session proposed on January 8 and had recommended to convene this session. It’s the cabinet’s discretion to decide when a session should be held. The Governor need only look at the Constitutional aspects,” pointed out Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

The technicalities pointed out by the Governor have been rejected by the state government. It is of the opinion that the Governor need not worry about the purpose of the session, as it’s the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) which takes a call on that and it is the Legislative Assembly Speaker who is the ultimate authority to decide whether to allow a resolution in the House or not.