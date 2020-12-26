27-year-old man hacked to death in Palakkad, victim's kin allege 'honour killing'

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In an alleged incident of honour killing, two people were arrested on Saturday for killing a youth.

The victim, Aneesh of Elamandam in Kuzhalmannam, was 27-years old and was killed near the Manamkulambu school near Thenkurissy on Friday. Those arrested were the father and uncle of the victim's wife.

Aneesh's relatives have alleged that this was a case of honour killing.

As per the family, the accused had threatened Aneesh and told him he will live only for three more months. The family had reported this to the police but no action was taken.

Aneesh and his wife, Haritha, were dating since school days. They got married and got registered three months ago.

The relatives and friends of Aneesh have stated that Haritha's family were against the marriage since both belonged to different castes. They suspect this triggered them to kill Aneesh.

The incident happened when Aneesh was going to purchase groceries on his motorbike. He stopped at a shop and was attacked by the two men. Aneesh died on the way to the hospital.

The body of Aneesh has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital in Palakkad. A post mortem will be conducted and the body will be handed over to the relatives, said the Kuzhalmannam police.