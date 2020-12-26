STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

27-year-old man hacked to death in Palakkad, victim's kin allege 'honour killing'

The relatives and friends of Aneesh have stated that Haritha's family were against the marriage since both belonged to different castes.

Published: 26th December 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Further investigation is underway.(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In an alleged incident of honour killing, two people were arrested on Saturday for killing a youth. 

The victim, Aneesh of Elamandam in Kuzhalmannam, was 27-years old and was killed near the Manamkulambu school near Thenkurissy on Friday. Those arrested were the father and uncle of the victim's wife.

Aneesh's relatives have alleged that this was a case of honour killing. 

As per the family, the accused had threatened Aneesh and told him he will live only for three more months. The family had reported this to the police but no action was taken.

Aneesh and his wife, Haritha, were dating since school days. They got married and got registered three months ago.

The relatives and friends of Aneesh have stated that Haritha's family were against the marriage since both belonged to different castes. They suspect this triggered them to kill Aneesh.

The incident happened when Aneesh was going to purchase groceries on his motorbike. He stopped at a shop and was attacked by the two men. Aneesh died on the way to the hospital.

The body of Aneesh has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital in Palakkad. A post mortem will be conducted and the body will be handed over to the relatives, said the Kuzhalmannam police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honour killing Honour Killing in Kerala Kerala Honour Killing Kerala Crime Kerala Murder
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp