Covid cases among UK returnees trigger concern in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the state on tenterhooks, eight persons who had returned from the UK -- where a new Covid strain is fast spreading -- have tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for whole-genome sequencing. According to health officials, the results from NIVPune will determine whether the returnees are infected with the new strain (B117) of coronavirus.

Heightening the vigil, the state government has decided to undertake a whole-genome sequencing (WGS) surveillance in 14 districts for three months to detect mutation of the coronavirus. “It will be too early to press the panic button. Let the report come from NIV-Pune (to be sent to the health principal secretary).

The surveillance measures are on at the state’s airports and the district units of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation,” said a health department official. “Moreover, the National Task Force for Covid-19 has also recommended subjecting certain samples for WGS to detect the mutations,” the official said. Earlier, some new variants of the novel coronavirus were identified in the state and returnees from abroad and from within the country were found to be the driving factor for the same. The official said the health department can’t rule out the theory of B117 strain making its way to the state given the flow of expatriates to the state.

At the same time, the state has decided not to take any chance with the new strain, which is reportedly more infectious. Considering the presence of a large number of elderly population and those with comorbidities, the health department has decided to step up the surveillance with a special focus on returnees from abroad.

Considering the possibility of the new strain of virus undergoing multiple mutations, it has been decided to undertake a three-month WGS surveillance in the state with the help of New Delhi based Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology (IGIB). The study that will cover 14 districts will undertake WGS of 4,200 samples.

“The Health Principal Secretary is directly involved in the project. A team has been set up for the purpose. Also, a protocol for undertaking the WGS will be finalised soon. As per the plan, each district will send 100 samples per month for three months,” said a source.

