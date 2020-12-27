Governor Khan may give nod for special Assembly session to discuss farm laws

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The standoff between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government over convening a special Assembly session to discuss the Centre’s farm laws is likely to be resolved soon, as the former has hinted at according the requisite clearance for the session. Sources said the Governor, after his meeting with Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Saturday, issued an in-principle nod for the special session.

The file in this regard is expected to be signed soon. They said the Governor has sought details of the content of the resolution to be passed by the assembly during the special session. It is learnt that the Governor, during his meeting with the Speaker, expressed his displeasure over the government keeping him in the dark on the reasons behind convening the special session and that’s why an explanation was sought in this regard. However the explanation given by the government was not satisfactory, which led to the subsequent confusion over the session scheduled on December 23.

Spl Assembly meet: Guv satisfied with govt’s explanation

Governor had sought explanation on two aspects -- the specific reasons for convening the session and the content of the resolution to be presented in the House. The Governor decided to issue his clearance after the Chief Minister’s Office was able to satisfactorily explain both aspects. “The CM’s Office has provided a comprehensive response covering all aspects of the session and the Governor is satisfied with it. The file in this regard will be signed soon,” sources with the Raj Bhavan said. On Friday, ministers A K Balan and V S Sunil Kumar had called on the Governor and explained about the session.

Speaking to the media, minister Sunil Kumar had expressed confidence that the Governor would give clearance for the session. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan visited the Governor on Saturday. The Speaker went to meet the Governor to invite him for the Policy Address to be delivered at the beginning of the Budget Session, scheduled to begin on January 8.

“The Speaker had discussions with the Governor about the special session to be convened on December 31, and the latter hinted that his would be a favourable response,” said sources in the Speaker’s Office. Governor Khan had earlier turned down a recommendation by the state cabinet to convene a special session on December 23, stating that there’s no exigency for a one-day session.