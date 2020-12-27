STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tourism sector manages to shake off gloom finally

The state government decision to allow opening of bars and beer parlours helped the sector register business.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opening of bars and beer parlours has brightened prospects of the domestic tourism sector which has been witnessing a renewed vigour ahead of New Year with domestic tourists flocking to hill stations in the state. Despite restrictions, almost all homestays in hill stations across the state mainly Wayanad, Idukki and Wagamon have registered hundred per cent booking for the season.Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) director M P Sivadathan told TNIE, “There are over 1,000 homestays, including classified and non-classified, in the state. Most of the homestays in hill stations registered cent per cent booking ahead of New Year.

The state government decision to allow opening of bars and beer parlours helped the sector register business. However, homestays in cities and beach destinations are yet to register full of booking for the season,” he said.For instance, Fort Kochi used to witness cent per cent bookings in homestays ahead of New Year. 

But the majority of guests in Fort Kochi used to be foreign tourists over the years. Since there are restrictions for foreign tourists to come, the city or beach destination- based homestays are yet to witness a rush. But the picture is different in hill stations where domestic tourists mainly Keralites are flocking,” he said. E M Najeeb, president, Confederation Kerala Tourism Industry, said, “Hotels in the state have registered around 60-70 per cent booking ahead of the season.

Though the sector has shown symptoms of renewal chiefly driven by domestic tourists, the sector is yet to see business for which foreign tourists should come. The business of travel agencies and tour operators is linked to foreign tourist arrivals. However, it’s a positive sign after a nine months’ low,” he said.

Raj Kumar, deputy director of Kerala tourism department, said, “We hope the buoyancy in the sector is expected to remain for about two weeks in January.”  “A full-scale domestic tourist movement is expected to happen by summer vacation. Restrictions for outbound tourists from Kerala have helped domestic tourism find its feet early,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers protesting with Thali Ghanta Bajao during PM Modi's Mann Ki baat address, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
Farmers stage 'thali bajao' protest during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' show
Farmer unions agree to talk with Centre on December 29; Demand repeal of agri laws on agenda
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp