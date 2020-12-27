Tourism sector manages to shake off gloom finally

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opening of bars and beer parlours has brightened prospects of the domestic tourism sector which has been witnessing a renewed vigour ahead of New Year with domestic tourists flocking to hill stations in the state. Despite restrictions, almost all homestays in hill stations across the state mainly Wayanad, Idukki and Wagamon have registered hundred per cent booking for the season.Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) director M P Sivadathan told TNIE, “There are over 1,000 homestays, including classified and non-classified, in the state. Most of the homestays in hill stations registered cent per cent booking ahead of New Year.

The state government decision to allow opening of bars and beer parlours helped the sector register business. However, homestays in cities and beach destinations are yet to register full of booking for the season,” he said.For instance, Fort Kochi used to witness cent per cent bookings in homestays ahead of New Year.

But the majority of guests in Fort Kochi used to be foreign tourists over the years. Since there are restrictions for foreign tourists to come, the city or beach destination- based homestays are yet to witness a rush. But the picture is different in hill stations where domestic tourists mainly Keralites are flocking,” he said. E M Najeeb, president, Confederation Kerala Tourism Industry, said, “Hotels in the state have registered around 60-70 per cent booking ahead of the season.

Though the sector has shown symptoms of renewal chiefly driven by domestic tourists, the sector is yet to see business for which foreign tourists should come. The business of travel agencies and tour operators is linked to foreign tourist arrivals. However, it’s a positive sign after a nine months’ low,” he said.

Raj Kumar, deputy director of Kerala tourism department, said, “We hope the buoyancy in the sector is expected to remain for about two weeks in January.” “A full-scale domestic tourist movement is expected to happen by summer vacation. Restrictions for outbound tourists from Kerala have helped domestic tourism find its feet early,” he added.