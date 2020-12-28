Arya Rajendran elected Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, says will strive to make it model city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arya Rajendran, 21, was elected as the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation on Monday. The youngest mayor in the country, Arya is the LDF councillor from Mudavanmugal ward. She secured 54 votes in the Mayor election.

"We will strive to make Thiruvananthapuram a model city with active involvement of the public and people from all walks of life. The corporation will undertake activities by taking everyone along and we'll implement projects together for the city," said Arya in her first response after being elected. The new Mayor sought the cooperation of everyone.

She also thanked all who had extended their support in the journey so far. Arya had arrived with her father to take part in the election on Monday.

In the Mayor election, a total of 99 votes were cast, of which one was declared void. One councillor who is under quarantine couldn't cast vote. While Arya secured 54 votes, NDA candidate Simi Jyotish secured 35 and UDF candidate Mary Pushapam got nine.

Arya is a second year degree student at All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram. She was an active student leader and the state President of Balasangham. Her candidature for the post of Mayor was a surprise decision on the part of the LDF.

The election for selecting the Deputy Mayor will be held in the afternoon. PK Raju of the CPI is the LDF candidate for the position.