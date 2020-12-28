STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Arya Rajendran elected Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, says will strive to make it model city

The youngest mayor in the country, Arya is the LDF councillor from Mudavanmugal ward. She secured 54 votes in the Mayor election.

Published: 28th December 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Arya Rajendran and Deputy Mayor designate PK Raju at the Corporation Council (Express Photo: BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arya Rajendran, 21, was elected as the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation on Monday. The youngest mayor in the country, Arya is the LDF councillor from Mudavanmugal ward. She secured 54 votes in the Mayor election.

"We will strive to make Thiruvananthapuram a model city with active involvement of the public and people from all walks of life. The corporation will undertake activities by taking everyone along and we'll implement projects together for the city," said Arya in her first response after being elected. The new Mayor sought the cooperation of everyone.

She also thanked all who had extended their support in the journey so far. Arya had arrived with her father to take part in the election on Monday.

In the Mayor election, a total of 99 votes were cast, of which one was declared void. One councillor who is under quarantine couldn't cast vote. While Arya secured 54 votes, NDA candidate Simi Jyotish secured 35 and UDF candidate Mary Pushapam got nine.

Arya is a second year degree student at All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram. She was an active student leader and the state President of Balasangham. Her candidature for the post of Mayor was a surprise decision on the part of the LDF.

The election for selecting the Deputy Mayor will be held in the afternoon. PK Raju of the CPI is the LDF candidate for the position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp