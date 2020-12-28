Counselling reveals maternal uncle sexually abused seven-year-old boy in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The counselling of a seven-year-old boy -- after he refused to stay with his mother -- has revealed that he was abused sexually by his maternal uncle. Based on the child’s statement, his father lodged a complaint with the office of the Kozhikode City police commissioner which ordered the registration of a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Though the case was first registered at the Kasaba police station in Kozhikode on December 23, it was transferred to the Marad police station as the address of the child’s parents fell under the jurisdiction of Marad police.

While officers at the Marad police station confirmed that they have received intimation about such a case, they are yet to launch a detailed probe into the incident in which the mother has also been accused of suppressing the fact that her brother abused the child sexually.

“We haven’t received the case details from the Kasaba police station. The necessary action will be taken when we get the file,” said Marad Circle Inspector Vinodan K.

The incident came to light when the child’s father brought him to a psychologist in Kochi for a counselling session on December 20. The child had refused to go with his mother who is living separated from the father.

“During the counselling session, the child revealed the reason for his reluctance to go with his mother. His parents are separated. The incidents described by the child are shocking. The child was subjected to repeated sexual abuse by his mother’s brother. Though the child told his mother about it, he was threatened not to disclose it to anyone else,” said the counsellor on condition of anonymity.

The counsellor said that a detailed report has been prepared based on the statement given by the child and it will submitted to the authorities concerned.

The counselling report said: “The child is emotionally depressed, he is feeling powerless and vulnerable. So I strongly recommend to protect and take care of the child in this situation.”