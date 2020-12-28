STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA team visits Secretariat to check CCTV footage

The NIA had earlier sought CCTV visuals from June 2019 to July 2020. This was done in order to check whether the gold smuggling case accused had visited the Secretariat.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:30 PM

The Kerala Secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NIA sleuths probing the gold smuggling case on Monday reached the Secretariat to check the CCTV visuals which the agency had sought from the General Administration Department.

Two officials and a technical expert reached the Secretariat by 11 am after informing the Chief Secretary.

However, the NIA was not provided a copy of the footage as the General Administration Department officials maintained that copying a huge volume of videos was financially and technically not feasible.

