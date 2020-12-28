Kerala honour killing: Duo brought to crime spot to collect evidence on murder case

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A day after they were arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Aneesh in a suspected case of caste killing, the police took accused Prabhukumar, 43, and Suresh, 45, father and uncle respectively of Haritha — wife of the deceased — for evidence collection on Sunday.

The team reached the crime spot near the Manamkulambu school in Thenkurissy around 10.40am. At the spot, the accused recounted the events that unfolded on Christmas day, when they attacked Aneesh using knives and iron rods before finally pushing him into a canal nearby.

The duo allegedly resorted to murder because they disapproved of Haritha’s marriage to Aneesh, who was born into a lower caste and came from a poor financial background.

Both Prabhukumar and Suresh were subsequently taken to their own houses, from where the police seized the weapons they had used and the clothes they had worn on the day of the crime.

Suresh is the first accused in the case and a knife was retrieved from his house in Cheruthupallur. Two iron rods were also seized -- one from the house of second accused Prabhukumar and another from a canal nearby.

The duo has deposed before the police that they decided to attack Aneesh because he eloped with Haritha.

Security forces were deployed in the area to control the crowd that had gathered near the crime spot and the houses of the accused.