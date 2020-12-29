A throwback to when these Kerala women stood up to cyberbullies in 2020

Online Desk

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi made headlines on September 26 when she barged into the lodge room of a YouTuber along with two other women, poured ink on him, slapped and forced him to apologise before the camera. The incident was a reaction to the YouTuber Vijay P Nair's misogynistic video against women. Later, the state award winner told the media that they were forced to confront the man as it was their last resort.

The long list of high-profile women across fields who faced cyberattacks shows how sexist values have corroded Kerala society.

From celebrities to politicians, here are a few women who irked chauvinists with their strong opinions.

Health & Child Welfare Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala's Health Minister is one of the popular members of the current state cabinet. Fondly called Shailaja Teacher and Teacheramma by supporters, she received international accolades on several occasions for leading the state's fight against the pandemic. While she was called Kerala's corona slayer by Western media, the 64-year-old fell victim to cyber lynching multiple times.

In June, KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran landed in the soup by calling her Kerala's 'Nipah princess' and 'Covid queen'. The Congress leader was widely criticised for his senseless misogynist statement, leading to a more loathful cyber attack against Shailaja as an act of vengeance by UDF supporters.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist is a stalwart in the state's literary circles. The 50-year-old scribe-turned-writer is active in the social space and has had her share of experiences dealing with cyberbullies. Meera was attacked online by Congress supporters following her exchanges with MLA VT Balram on Facebook. However, the latest episode happened in April when she was abused by Sangh Parivar supporters for backing migrant labourers. In a strongly worded response, Meera wrote it is better if venom comes off these people by attacking her and she is happy if that makes them a little relaxed during the pandemic period.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykkutty Amma

KK Shailaja's colleague Mercykkutty Amma also faced the wrath of rival party supporters in cyberspace. Following a heated argument with RSP MP NK Premachandran during a news debate, her trade union background was used to insult her. While the Kundara legislator was abused citing her long-term relationship with cashew factories, she retorted saying that she is proud to have organised and worked among women who find their livelihood by working hard at the nut factories.

"To launch personal attacks on your political rivals is unfair. If someone's followers abuse you for making a point, it's because their leader has got no comeback to the point you just put forth. We need to tell them that they have stooped to a pathetic level due to their intellectual ineptness in engaging you democratically. We need to expose such anti-socials continuously so that it becomes hard for them to exist in society," the minister told The New Indian Express.

Asked how to equip future netizens against the uncouth culture of cyberbullying, the minister said that there is no shortcut for public awareness in the long run.

"The syllabus should be updated from school level so that our coming generations are aware of gender equality and mutual respect. Parents should converse with children so that they can share their thoughts and fears," said the minister.

TikTok fame Dhanya Rajesh (Helen of Sparta)

The social media influencer approves of the minister’s method of dealing with bullies. Dhanya’s TikTok user ID “Helen of Sparta” was one of the most followed ones in Kerala before the app was banned.

Cyber attacks of the worst type were a regular affair for the 22-year-old who faced verbal rape threats, vulgar comments and abuse constantly. However, the literature student was not to be disheartened by the attackers and boldly stood up to them on many occasions.

While her courage further intensified the “hatred” towards her, Dhanya says thanks to her upbringing, these things don't bother her.

“I was never taught to be silent or to not react. I'm a person who reacts outside TikTok as well and it's because of the support from my parents.”

Dhanya says that she always thinks before she speaks. She believes what angers the discriminatory group is the fact that a woman dares to voice her opinion more than the content.

While she is largely untouched by the hate-mongering, Dhanya is aware that not many are brave like her. This is her two cents to women who stay clear of social media fearing the faceless mob. “I would say you should continue to do things that make you feel comfortable. Don't mind what others are saying or thinking about it. The main thing is to never lose hope. The second you feel down, they'll have an increased urge to target you. Don’t give them that edge."

“Just make sure you react. Because there's nothing more humiliating for such men than getting a befitting reply from women," she added.

Two men were held in September for circulating vulgar and sexually explicit messages against the Manorama News Chief News Producer. Accusing Nisha of spreading anti-government propaganda in connection with the gold smuggling case, several proxy handles abused the journalist online and spread fake news about her professional and personal life. Earlier, noted Malayalam journalists Shani Prabhakaran and Aparana Kurup had faced cyberattacks from supporters of different parties following their critical works that put the political leadership in a tight spot.

Actor Anaswara Rajan

The 18-year-old Malayalam actor, whose performance in 'Thanneermathan Dinangal' was well-received, faced online slut-shaming in September when she shared a few photos in a casual outfit. Her decision to wear shorts angered many who made offensive remarks against her in the comments section.

However, the budding artist responded by sharing another pic from the same album along with a caption that read, "Don't worry about what I'm doing. Worry about why you're worried about what I'm doing..."

Incompetent laws

What Bhagyalakshmi and Co did was not an instance of emotional explosion. Following the incident, she had told the media how women are forced to deal with bullies themselves as moving legally is futile. The existing cyber laws are ineffective in putting bullies behind bars, which encourages misogynists to abuse women.

Dhanya Rajesh shared a sour experience she had with the cyber police while reporting an abuser. There are people with regressive mindsets among the officers. When you go to the police station, some will say, "You're a girl, can't you just not make a fuss out of it? All this is normal no? Let them put the comment and go. It's a fake account right? Let them post that photo."

Dhanya had filed a complaint on Feb 5, 2020, and got it resolved only in December. This isn’t just a 'justice delayed is justice denied' scenario as it's the only one among her five cases that has received a proper response so far.

“One of the cases which I had filed at the SP's office was about a channel that had said something very derogatory about me. After not receiving any response for two days, I asked the ADGP to call the station, and then they started investigating.” Given this state of affairs, what chance do less-privileged women stand, she asks.



Solution: Cut the roots

Vivek, a scientist, and Vrinda, a former physiotherapist, run the YouTube channel 'The Mallu Analyst' with the objective of converting progressive ideas to majoritarian ones. They feel misogyny can be uprooted from society only if regressive popular narratives can be rewritten with progressive ideas. They believe it is possible by getting the right content to the people through popular mediums.

"What people generally fail to understand is the concept of ‘benevolent sexism’. Many struggle to understand that it is wrong to call women Goddesses, or someone who needs protection, or say that only they can look after children well. Such sexist remarks are no different from misogyny.

"Initially, we need to make small islands or pockets of space to nurture progressive thoughts, be it on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook. These spaces will give everyone a platform for conversation. Hence, a multi-channel approach is needed to change how the majority thinks," said the creators of the channel that has 289,000 YouTube subscribers.

While discussing films, and popular culture topics, the couple also ensures that the conversations in their page's comments section remains healthy.

Echoing the thoughts of the minister and Dhanya, they also said women need to react and call out these online abusers and that everyone should come forward to do that.

They added, "Unlearning is not possible for the whole population. TV shows/media are not the only reason for misogyny. Society needs change from ground level."