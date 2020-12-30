During Covid a rethinking world is looking at India: Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has said that the pandemic had led to a rethinking world and such a world is looking at India. “The world has started rethinking for six-seven months. The rethinking of things leads every nation to look at Bharat. To rise to the occasion, Bharat has to understand its ‘Swadharma’,” said Bhagwat here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the media research centre of ‘Kesari’ here, commemorating the 70th year of Kesari weekly. Elaborating, Bhagwat said that one has to identify ‘Swadharma.’ Then only he or she will be able to understand ‘Swaraj’.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Chidanandapuri of Kolathur Advaitha Ashramam criticised that the media did not see happenings under its nose but in farther distance. He also flayed Kerala media’s role during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. Writer P R Nathan presided over.

O Rajagopal, MLA, RSS leaders R Hari, P Gopalankutty, veteran journalist M Keshav Menon, ‘Kesari’ Editor N R Madhu, among others, spoke.The media research centre boasts of a media school, research library, digital library, digital archive, mini-theatre, book stall and Kesari publication division.