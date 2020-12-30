Travancore Radio's first English newscaster Indira Joseph no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indira Joseph Venniyoor, who had scripted history by becoming the first English newscaster of Travancore Radio, passed away at her Poojapura residence here. She was 94. As broadcaster, she had a distinguished career with the All India Radio(AIR).

When Travancore Radio first started its English news broadcast in 1949, it was Indira who anchored the news. ‘This is Trivandrum. You will now hear the news read by Indira Poduval,’ was how she started the newscast in her signature voice.

Wife of literary scholar and critic, the late E M J Venniyoor, Station Director, AIR, Indira is survived by three sons. She is the sister of prominent yesteryear singer Santha P Nair. The cremation will be held at Santhi Kavadam, Thycaud, at 10am on Wednesday.