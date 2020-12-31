STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi seeks support for taking Kerala’s development forward

He said there were some unexpected barriers during the present government’s tenure including the floods which hit the state twice and Covid-19, which affected the entire world.

Published: 31st December 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In front of the nearly 150 prominent personalities from various walks of life who attended the face-to-face meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the welfare and development programmes initiated by the LDF government in the last five years. Seeking support for the continuation of the development agenda of the government, the chief minister said other than the proposals listed in the election manifesto, the LDF government has launched several other projects. 

He said there were some unexpected barriers during the present government’s tenure including the floods which hit the state twice and Covid-19, which affected the entire world. “We planned to complete the entire projects in four years. However, these calamities affected the plans,” he added.Noted critic M K Sanu, who spoke on the occasion, lauded the chief minister for his contributions in making Cochin Cancer Centre a reality. 

“During tough times, he addressed the public with the courage of a commander and the calmness of a yogi,” he said.The other stakeholders who attended the meeting highlighted the need for implementing more projects in various sectors including health, education, tourism, industry and commerce, waste management, basic infrastructure and power.

Pinarayi said all recommendations will be considered positively. “Those recommendations which require further discussions will be implemented after evaluation,” he added.Minister V S Sunil Kumar presided the meeting, while CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, newly elected Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, CPM state secretariat member P Rajeev and deputy mayor K A Ansiya also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan LDF Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp