Pinarayi seeks support for taking Kerala’s development forward

KOCHI: In front of the nearly 150 prominent personalities from various walks of life who attended the face-to-face meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the welfare and development programmes initiated by the LDF government in the last five years. Seeking support for the continuation of the development agenda of the government, the chief minister said other than the proposals listed in the election manifesto, the LDF government has launched several other projects.

He said there were some unexpected barriers during the present government’s tenure including the floods which hit the state twice and Covid-19, which affected the entire world. “We planned to complete the entire projects in four years. However, these calamities affected the plans,” he added.Noted critic M K Sanu, who spoke on the occasion, lauded the chief minister for his contributions in making Cochin Cancer Centre a reality.

“During tough times, he addressed the public with the courage of a commander and the calmness of a yogi,” he said.The other stakeholders who attended the meeting highlighted the need for implementing more projects in various sectors including health, education, tourism, industry and commerce, waste management, basic infrastructure and power.

Pinarayi said all recommendations will be considered positively. “Those recommendations which require further discussions will be implemented after evaluation,” he added.Minister V S Sunil Kumar presided the meeting, while CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, newly elected Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, CPM state secretariat member P Rajeev and deputy mayor K A Ansiya also spoke.