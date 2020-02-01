Home States Kerala

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad to take part in final leg of anti-CAA citizen's march in Kerala

According to MK Manoj Kumar, who convenes the event, the march has become a milestone in the history of protests against the implementation of CAA.

Published: 01st February 2020

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan will be the chief guest at the concluding leg of the statewide citizen’s march which is to be held here on Saturday. The march which began from Kasaragod will reach Raj Bhavan in the capital today.

Organised by SDPI state committee, the state-wide march upholds the slogan 'Withdraw CAA, Reject NRC, Protect Indian Constitution'. The march will be inaugurated by SDPI National President MK Faizi. 

The march began on January 17, commemorating the martyr’s day of Rohith Vemula. According to MK Manoj Kumar, who convenes the event, the march has become a milestone in the history of protests against the implementation of CAA.

The Thiruvananthapuram-leg of the march will begin from Gandhi park, East Fort at 3 pm. Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha, SDPI national secretary Mohammed Shafi, state president P Abdul Majeed Faizi and other activists including S P Udayakumar, Bhim Army Kerala chief D Deepu and others will speak after the rally. 

Traffic diversion  
Traffic curbs will be in place on Saturday from 3 pm ahead of the march. Parking will be prohibited along the rally’s route, which will be taken through Kowdiar-Vellayambalam-Museum-Palayam-Spencer junction-Statue junction-Ayurveda College-Overbridge-Pazhavangady-East Fort-Vettimurichakotta-Mithrananthapuram-West Fort- and Enchakkal.Vehicles headed to Thampanoor and East Fort from MC Road will be diverted at Mannanthala and proceed along Kudappanakunnu-Peroorkada-Pippinmoodu-Sasthamangalam-Edappazhinji-Jagath- and Thycaud. 

Those coming from the NH-66 must proceed through Ulloor-Medical College-Kannammoola-Pattoor-General Hospital-Asan Square-Underpass-Bakery junction- and Panavila.Traffic from Nedumangad will have to proceed along Peroorkada-Pippinmoodu-Sasthamangalam-Edappazhinji-SMC-Vazhuthacaud-Anne Mascarene Square- and Panavila. Traffic from Neyyattinkara must proceed through Kaimanam-Maruthoorkadavu-Kalady-Chiramukku- and Manacaud to reach East Fort.  

Vehicles from East Fort must take the Attakulangara-Killipalam route to reach Thampanoor, Karamana and Pappanamcode. Motorists headed to the NH from Thampanoor will have to proceed through Panavila-Bakery flyover-Underpass-General Hospital-Pettah-Kannammoola-Medical College- and Ulloor. Similarly, vehicles from Kollam side should divert from Ulloor junction via Medical College-Kumarapuram-Kannammoola-Nalumukku-Pattoor-General Hospital-Asan Square and Underpass. 

No parking zones

  • Museum-Kanakanagar stretch

  • Museum-Nandavanam-Bakery stretch

  • Museum-RR lamp-Statue junction-East Fort stretch

  • Keltron-Manaveeyam Veedhi-Althara stretch

  • Pattom-Kuravankonam-Kowdiar stretch

  • East Fort-Attakulangara-Killipalam stretch

  • East Fort-Mitranandapuram-Enchakkal stretch

  • Vehicles carrying protesters should park on the service roads of NH bypass.

