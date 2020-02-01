Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad to take part in final leg of anti-CAA citizen's march in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan will be the chief guest at the concluding leg of the statewide citizen’s march which is to be held here on Saturday. The march which began from Kasaragod will reach Raj Bhavan in the capital today.

Organised by SDPI state committee, the state-wide march upholds the slogan 'Withdraw CAA, Reject NRC, Protect Indian Constitution'. The march will be inaugurated by SDPI National President MK Faizi.

The march began on January 17, commemorating the martyr’s day of Rohith Vemula. According to MK Manoj Kumar, who convenes the event, the march has become a milestone in the history of protests against the implementation of CAA.

The Thiruvananthapuram-leg of the march will begin from Gandhi park, East Fort at 3 pm. Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha, SDPI national secretary Mohammed Shafi, state president P Abdul Majeed Faizi and other activists including S P Udayakumar, Bhim Army Kerala chief D Deepu and others will speak after the rally.

