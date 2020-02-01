Home States Kerala

Kerala court seeks state forensic lab assistance to examine visuals in actress abduction case

According to sources, the assistance of the State Forensic Science Laboratory has been sought to ensure the safety of the memory card in which the key visuals of the victim are stored.

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File Photo | Express)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court which is holding the trial in the actor abduction case has sought the assistance of experts from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for examining the visuals of the victim on Monday. The next trial session was posted for Monday considering the availability of the experts that day. 

According to sources, the assistance of SFSL has been sought to ensure the safety of the memory card in which the key visuals of the victim are stored. "As part of the procedure, the court will be playing the visuals in the memory card in the court hall where the victim, accused persons and their counsel will be present. To ensure that the memory card and its contents are safe, experts from SFSL will be playing the visuals. The court will also take precautionary measures to ensure that the contents of the memory card do not get leaked," a source said.

During the investigation stage, the data from the memory card containing the visuals of the victim was retrieved by experts at the SFSL, Thiruvananthapuram. A report based on the analysis made by the experts was filed before the court.

Earlier, following the Supreme Court directive, the visuals were played in the courtroom with the assistance of SFSL experts prior to framing charges against the accused. Then, Dileep, his counsel and an IT expert had watched the visuals. 

Accident scratch marks on SUV still intact

The accident scratch marks on the Mahindra XUV500 in which the actor was abused were maintained as such considering the gravity of the case. The scratch marks were on the right rear side of the SUV when accused persons tried to stop the vehicle by crashing a tempo van into it.

The vehicle was returned to the owner after taking its photograph.  However, the owner decided to not repaint the vehicle and keep scratch marks intact until the trial is completed. The SUV was not used after the incident. Apart from the SUV, the tempo van in which the accused persons travelled is a material object to be examined by the court.

