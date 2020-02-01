Home States Kerala

PWD engineers should be made accountable for bad roads: Kerala High Court

The court said that the engineers should be made to pay for their lapses if any accident takes place due to bad condition of roads. 

Published: 01st February 2020 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Maveli road in Kochi's Gandhinagar has been in pathetic condition for around two years

The Maveli road in Kochi's Gandhinagar has been in pathetic condition for around two years. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that there should be a change in the attitude of engineers, who are in charge of public roads across the state, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the government needs to make PWD engineers concerned accountable for the bad state of roads and accidents that take place on potholed roads.
The court advised engineers that the higher they go, the more they should be on the field.

There is no need to wait for the report of an overseer to take steps to maintain the bad roads, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed while considering the petitions seeking to maintain roads came up for hearing.

The court orally observed that PWD engineers should be held responsible for the bad condition of the roads and they should be made to pay for their lapses if any accident takes place due to bad condition of roads. 

The judge said that the engineers at the top level should be on the field and should keep a tab on the condition of roads regularly. They should ensure that whenever potholes develop, they should be filled on time. Had the respective engineers been made accountable, the deaths of two young persons due to road accidents in the state could have been averted. 

The engineers' job was not to sit at the office and clear bills of the contractors. The government should issue an order making them responsible for the bad condition of the road. There is no need for the citizen to suffer due to negligence of officials concerned. "People are paying tax. If somebody dies, the government pays Rs 10 lakh. A fraction of that amount is enough to repair the potholed road," said the court. The court observed that the right to good and safe roads is the fundamental right of every citizen.

The pedestrian equally has the right to have a walkway along the road. Most of the roads do not have footpath for pedestrians. The pedestrian is being forced to walk on the road because of the absence of footpath. The court also pointed out that there is no footpath from Kaloor junction to Lissie metro station.
The Kochi Corporation informed that the delay in sanctioning fund by the government is delaying repair of roads.The court asked the government pleader to address these issues and  inform the court about the complaints on lack of funds at the disposal of local bodies to repair damaged and potholed roads under them.

What happened to night women walk project?

The High Court asked what happened to the much-hyped ‘Night Women Walk’ project?  The court said that the government organised a night walk for women to send out a message that the women could walk fearlessly on the streets at night.

The judge wondered how many women walked at night on the roads after the event. No one could walk on these roads because there was no lighting at all. There is hardly any lighting along some of the highways. No women would dare to walk on the roads during night. There is no lighting in most of the areas in Kochi city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Bad roads Kerala roads
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp