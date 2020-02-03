Cabbie, wife held for killing 42-year-old man in Kerala

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A couple was held on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 42-year-old man and dumping his body in a swamp at Memuttam near Moolamattam.

The Kanjar police arrested Anil, 36, of Anil Nivas and wife Saumya in connection with the murder of Sasidharan of Arackapadikkal house, Memuttam.

According to the police, the incident happened on January 15. Sasidharan and Anil got into a verbal duel as they were drinking alcohol at the former’s house.

Infuriated by Sasidharan’s arguments, Anil took a wooden piece from the house and hit Sasidharan’s head.

Finding Sasidharan dead, Anil carried the body on his shoulder and dumped it in a swamp 1km away from the incident spot.

Police took Anil and Saumya into custody based on a tipoff. During questioning, the couple admitted to the crime and Sasidharan’s body was recovered from the swamp on Sunday afternoon.