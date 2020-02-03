Home States Kerala

Coronavirus scare: Man who returned from China admitted in KIMS isolation ward

Software engineer Sandeep's blood samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The report is expected by tomorrow after that only it can be confirmed.

Published: 03rd February 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward.(File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A person who has arrived from China has been admitted here at an isolation ward in KIMS Hospital on Sunday night. However, the authorities at KIMS and district health officials have not yet
confirmed it even as suspected.

According to a doctor at KIMS hospital, Sandeep S Kelasangad, 39, has been admitted due to cough, fever, body pain and breathing problem. As they match with the symptoms of the coronavirus and had arrived from China, he has been admitted at the isolation ward in the hospital, he added.

Sandeep, a native of Hubballi, works in China as a software engineer. He returned from China on January 18 and reached Hubballi on January 19. From the last five days, he was suffering from fever, cough and body pain. Even after primary care, he did not recover. So, on Sunday, he himself got admitted to KIMS hospital.

Sources said, soon after coronavirus outbreaks in China, without wasting time he returned to India. He was fine in the first week, but from the last few days, he has health issues which are quite similar to coronavirus. Before visiting KIMS, he approached private hospitals in the city but they said to have denied to treat him and referred to KIMS.

Dr Arunkumar C, medical superintendent of KIMS Hospital said, it is not yet confirmed whether he is infected by coronavirus or not. The symptoms, which he is suffering from are nearly matching to coronavirus. He is stable and recovering. His blood samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The report is expected by tomorrow after that only it can be confirmed whether it is a case
of coronavirus or viral fewer.

"As he is returned from China, we have admitted him in a separate and isolated ward. A five-bed has been set up in the hospital. The doctors with personnel protection equipment and N-95 marks are treating him",
he said.

District Surveillance Officer visited the hospital and collected a blood sample of the diseased. The coronavirus incubation period is 14 days, he has returned to India 16 days ago and still, he is stable and
not serious. Therefore there is no need for panic as he is recovering, he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Karnataka coronavirus patients KIMS isolation ward
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp