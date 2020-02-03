Coronavirus scare: Man who returned from China admitted in KIMS isolation ward

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A person who has arrived from China has been admitted here at an isolation ward in KIMS Hospital on Sunday night. However, the authorities at KIMS and district health officials have not yet

confirmed it even as suspected.

According to a doctor at KIMS hospital, Sandeep S Kelasangad, 39, has been admitted due to cough, fever, body pain and breathing problem. As they match with the symptoms of the coronavirus and had arrived from China, he has been admitted at the isolation ward in the hospital, he added.

Sandeep, a native of Hubballi, works in China as a software engineer. He returned from China on January 18 and reached Hubballi on January 19. From the last five days, he was suffering from fever, cough and body pain. Even after primary care, he did not recover. So, on Sunday, he himself got admitted to KIMS hospital.

Sources said, soon after coronavirus outbreaks in China, without wasting time he returned to India. He was fine in the first week, but from the last few days, he has health issues which are quite similar to coronavirus. Before visiting KIMS, he approached private hospitals in the city but they said to have denied to treat him and referred to KIMS.

Dr Arunkumar C, medical superintendent of KIMS Hospital said, it is not yet confirmed whether he is infected by coronavirus or not. The symptoms, which he is suffering from are nearly matching to coronavirus. He is stable and recovering. His blood samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The report is expected by tomorrow after that only it can be confirmed whether it is a case

of coronavirus or viral fewer.

"As he is returned from China, we have admitted him in a separate and isolated ward. A five-bed has been set up in the hospital. The doctors with personnel protection equipment and N-95 marks are treating him",

he said.

District Surveillance Officer visited the hospital and collected a blood sample of the diseased. The coronavirus incubation period is 14 days, he has returned to India 16 days ago and still, he is stable and

not serious. Therefore there is no need for panic as he is recovering, he added.

