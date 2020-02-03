Home States Kerala

Novel coronavirus: Centre allows Alappuzha NIV to test samples

At the time of the Nipah outbreak, the Centre had approved the examination of body fluid samples at Alappuzha NIV. Later, the tests were reconfirmed in Pune.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The isolation ward set up in Alappuzha Medical College to treat suspected novel coronavirus patients. (Photo | EPS)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: With the Union Ministry of Health allowing the National Institute of Virology Kerala Unit in Alappuzha to test the body fluid samples of patients with the suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a huge relief for the people and state’s health sector.

The samples can be tested within hours which will help in starting the treatment early. The fluid samples of the two persons which tested positive in the state were examined at the National Virology Institute (NIV), Pune. Sending the samples to Pune and getting the results take more than two days, delaying the treatment.

According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the Central government gave its approval to carry out the tests at the Alappuzha institute.

“Dr B Anu Kumar, who is the head of the NIV Kerala Unit, will lead the examination. The test results will be available in one day and it would help treat the patients speedily and that way, we can reduce the chances of transmitting the disease to other persons,” said the minister.

Alappuzha Medical College superintendent R V Ramlal said the results will be available in one day.

“Earlier, we had airlifted the samples to Pune. The process takes more than one day depending on the availability of flights. The Central government’s decision to allow the examination of samples at the Alappuzha NIV is a big leap in the treatment,” he said.

At the time of the Nipah outbreak, the Centre had approved the examination of body fluid samples at Alappuzha NIV. Later, the tests were reconfirmed in Pune.

Two more arrested for misinformation

Thrissur: Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said that police had arrested two women for spreading misinformation on novel coronavirus.

The arrested, Shajitha Jamal, 41, from Perinjanam and Shamla, 43, from Kodungallur were charged with IPC 268 and 505, KPA 120 and 118 sections and released on bail the same day.

With this, five persons have been held for spreading misinformation so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp