Novel coronavirus: Centre allows Alappuzha NIV to test samples

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: With the Union Ministry of Health allowing the National Institute of Virology Kerala Unit in Alappuzha to test the body fluid samples of patients with the suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a huge relief for the people and state’s health sector.

The samples can be tested within hours which will help in starting the treatment early. The fluid samples of the two persons which tested positive in the state were examined at the National Virology Institute (NIV), Pune. Sending the samples to Pune and getting the results take more than two days, delaying the treatment.

According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the Central government gave its approval to carry out the tests at the Alappuzha institute.

“Dr B Anu Kumar, who is the head of the NIV Kerala Unit, will lead the examination. The test results will be available in one day and it would help treat the patients speedily and that way, we can reduce the chances of transmitting the disease to other persons,” said the minister.

Alappuzha Medical College superintendent R V Ramlal said the results will be available in one day.

“Earlier, we had airlifted the samples to Pune. The process takes more than one day depending on the availability of flights. The Central government’s decision to allow the examination of samples at the Alappuzha NIV is a big leap in the treatment,” he said.

At the time of the Nipah outbreak, the Centre had approved the examination of body fluid samples at Alappuzha NIV. Later, the tests were reconfirmed in Pune.

Two more arrested for misinformation

Thrissur: Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said that police had arrested two women for spreading misinformation on novel coronavirus.

The arrested, Shajitha Jamal, 41, from Perinjanam and Shamla, 43, from Kodungallur were charged with IPC 268 and 505, KPA 120 and 118 sections and released on bail the same day.

With this, five persons have been held for spreading misinformation so far.