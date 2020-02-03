Oracle sexually abuses 12-year-old; Congress accuses Kerala cops of hushing up case

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by an oracle or velichappadu, who performs rituals.The oracle was called to her house to perform a ritual as part of a function.

The girl, a Class VI student, underwent a medical test in the General Hospital and gave an in-camera statement to a judicial officer in Kasaragod on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday, and Congress leaders accused the police of trying to hush up or water down the case because the accused was closer to the CPM. Bedadka police inspector said a case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl did not name anyone in her complaint and so no one was mentioned in the FIR,” said inspector Uttam Das.

He insisted that the girl was only molested and not raped. However, Dr Mohanan of the taluk hospital who attended to her, told TNIE that the girl and her mother said the oracle sexually assaulted her.

“We have informed Childline, which will take over from here,” said the doctor.

Kuttikol panchayat member and Congress leader Joseph Parathattel said he had visited the girl in the taluk hospital and she was hysterical.

“She very clearly said the oracle assaulted her at her house around Saturday noon,” he said.

“She may not know his name.She is a little girl. Why should police sit on the case for two days without arresting the accused,” he asked.

He said the oracle belonged to a family of the CPM and the party was trying to hush it up.

“They should not forget that a crime has been committed against a little girl. We should rise above petty politics,” said Parathattel.