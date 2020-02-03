Home States Kerala

Oracle sexually abuses 12-year-old; Congress accuses Kerala cops of hushing up case

The girl, a Class VI student, underwent a medical test in the General Hospital and gave an in-camera statement to a judicial officer in Kasaragod on Sunday.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by an oracle or velichappadu, who performs rituals.The oracle was called to her house to perform a ritual as part of a function.  

The girl, a Class VI student, underwent a medical test in the General Hospital and gave an in-camera statement to a judicial officer in Kasaragod on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday, and Congress leaders accused the police of trying to hush up or water down the case because the accused was closer to the CPM. Bedadka police inspector said a case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl did not name anyone in her complaint and so no one was mentioned in the FIR,” said inspector Uttam Das. 

He insisted that the girl was only molested and not raped. However, Dr Mohanan of the taluk hospital who attended to her, told TNIE that the girl and her mother said the oracle sexually assaulted her.

“We have informed Childline, which will take over from here,” said the doctor.

Kuttikol panchayat member and Congress leader Joseph Parathattel said he had visited the girl in the taluk hospital and she was hysterical.

“She very clearly said the oracle assaulted her at her house around Saturday noon,” he said.

“She may not know his name.She is a little girl. Why should police sit on the case for two days without arresting the accused,” he asked.

He said the oracle belonged to a family of the CPM and the party was trying to hush it up.

“They should not forget that a crime has been committed against a little girl. We should rise above petty politics,” said  Parathattel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp