Actress abduction case: Accused, friend held for clicking ‘in-camera’ on handset

Investigating officer DySP Baiju Paulose noticed the photographs when he checked the duo’s mobile phones at 5.30pm after everyone, except the police officers, had left the court.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: DRAMA unfurled on the third day of the actor abduction case trial outside the Additional Special Sessions Court here on Monday when two persons, including the fifth accused, were arrested for clicking photographs of the victim’s car and accused persons inside the closed court when in-camera proceedings were on.

Saleem, an accused who was out on bail and had come to the court as part of the trial, was arrested along with his friend Ashik for violating in-camera proceedings. Both were taken into custody and handed over to the Ernakulam North Police who recorded their arrest, police said.

“Saleem and Ashik were found roaming near the court after the trial proceedings were over. The police checked their mobile phones and found several photographs clicked inside the courtroom and court complex,” an official said.

“A photograph of accused persons including Pulsar Suni sitting in the accused box was found on the Saleem’s mobile phone while photographs of the victim’s car were found on Ashik’s handset. Other images were of the court building, Saleem standing in front of the SUV in which victim was abused and the tempo van used by other accused persons,” an official said.

“We’re interrogating the duo to find out the purpose behind clicking photographs of the victim’s car. The calls received by the two are also being verified,” an official said. Meanwhile, the prosecution is likely to take up the matter before the court for cancelling Saleem’s bail. According to the police, the accused persons have violated provisions laid under Section 327(3) of CrPC regarding in-camera proceedings. Saleem was a close associate of Pulsar Suni. He was present inside the vehicle in which the victim was abused. Ashik, an autorickshaw driver, has been accompanying Saleem during trial proceedings.

All asked to stand outside
The Additional
Special Sessions Court examined behind closed doors the visuals of the accused persons abusing the victim
The chief examination of the victim by the prosecution was completed and cross-examination procedure began on Monday
Following court’s direction, accused persons, their counsel, special prosecutor and policemen stood outside the courtroom

