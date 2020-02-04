Calamity declaration to help stem coronavirus spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak, which has now assumed serious proportions with three positive cases and a total of 2,239 people under observation, the state government on Monday declared it as a state calamity.

Declaring the same at a press meet here, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the move would help the government take stringent measures for the containment of the outbreak. According to the minister, despite repeated requests, some who had a travel history of visiting nCoV-notified places are yet to alert the health department and such people will have to be dealt with strongly.

“The government is expecting more positive cases. A robust mechanism is in place to identify those who had a travel history of visiting nCoV-affected countries and their close contacts. The declaration of state calamity is not for panicking, it is for sensitising people against the virus,” the minister said.

The minister said that though the health department has focused its full attention on Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts, where the positive cases have been reported, considering the serious situation, the remaining districts have also been put on alert. “The department has so far traced 82 people who were in close contact with people who have been tested positive. Of these 40 are from Thrissur,” the minister said.

The government will request the Ministry of Civil Aviation to hand over the details of those who had visited nCoV-notified places, especially Wuhan in China. The government also directed those officers, in the health department and other line departments, who are on leave to rejoin duty immediately. It has also been decided not to sent the collectors of some districts for the mandatory mid-career training programme in Mussoorie.

“It has also been decided to provide psycho-social support to those who are now under surveillance and hospital isolation. For the same 178 counsellors has also been appointed,” said Shailaja.

3 admitted to Alappuzha MCH

Alappuzha: Three persons were admitted to the isolation ward of the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH) with the symptoms of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection on Monday. A bulletin issued by the district medical office said as many as 12 persons are under observation at the MCH and around 138 persons are in house quarantine. The health condition of the student who was tested positive for nCoV on Sunday is getting better, the bulletin said. Around 150 persons are under observation in district. As many as 20 samples, including 10 taken on Monday, were sent for testing to National Institute of Virology, Allapuzha. A total of 60 isolation rooms were arranged in government hospitals and 24 in private hospitals to manage the crisis, the bulletin said. Six ambulances have been arranged and 16 drivers were given training to handle suspected cases. A round-the-clock control room has already been opened in view of the nCoV scare. People who have returned from China and other foreign countries and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA), officials said. Contact numbers: 0471-2552056 (DISHA) and 0477-2237612 (control room, Alappuzha).