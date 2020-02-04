‘Caste not considered to make appointments’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The caste of an individual is not considered during appointments to the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities Ltd (KSWCFC) board, the government has clarified.

This was stated in response to a submission made to the governor by Kochi-based RTI activist Govindan Nampoothiri, seeking reconstitution of the KSWCFC board by including a representative of the Nampoothiri community.

The response by the general administration department is at variance with the KSWCFC memorandum which clearly states that the chairman and the non-official members of the board of directors should belong to the forward communities.

All the members of the KSWCFC board -- R Balakrishna Pillai (chairman), PK Madhavan Nair, Mathew Stephen, former MLA, Karimpuzha Raman, KC Soman Nambiar, B Ramachandran Nair and Adv R Gopalakrishna Pillai -- are from the forward communities,

In his submission, Govindan pointed out that the government has not released adequate funds to the KSWCFC for implementing welfare schemes in 2018-19 and 2019-2020 financial years. As a result, the schemes are in the doldrums, he said.