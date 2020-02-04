Elephant runs amok during temple festival in Kerala, stabs mahout to death

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: An elephant killed his mahout and injured several others after it ran amok during a temple festival at Kattoor near Irinjalakkuda on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Nandhan, a native of Palakkad and the first mahout of the tusker.

Guruvayur Devaswom's tusker Sreekrishnan went all violent while it was taken for the 'Kootiyezhunallippu' ceremony of annual festival at Kizhthani temple.

The violent elephant stabbed its mahout and ran through the private property near the temple and even destroyed the plantain farming in the neighbouring area.

A squad that was camping in the region intervened to bring the elephant under control.

The injured mahout was first taken to the nearest private hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.